Pittsburg restaurants you'll love

Pittsburg restaurants

Pittsburg restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Pittsburg

Pittsburg's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Steakhouses
Steakhouses
Must-try Pittsburg restaurants

Anvil Brewing image

PIZZA

Anvil Brewing

115 S. Compress, Pittsburg

Avg 4.5 (302 reviews)
Popular items
Brisket Mac & Cheese$12.75
Pepperjack Mac n’ Cheese topped with Juicy house smoked brisket, with a side of House made BBQ sauce
Chicken and waffles$12.29
Belgian waffle topped with fried chicken, served with our homemade whiskey syrup & whipped butter.
Stout Float$8.00
Los Pinos Ranch Vineyards image

PIZZA

Los Pinos Ranch Vineyards

658 County Road 1334, Pittsburg

Avg 4.4 (523 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tapas (Per Person)$8.00
Assortment of cured meats, artisan cheese, fresh fruit, crackers, cheese toes and accompaniments.
Build Your Own Burger$18.00
1/2 pound patty served on warm ciabatta bun, with your choice of toppings.
Tequila Lime Shrimp Skewers$14.00
Ten spicy jumbo shrimp marinated in a tequila lime sauce and grilled.
Herschel's Restaurant - Pittsburg

200 South Greer, Pittsburg

No reviews yet
