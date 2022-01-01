Pittsburg restaurants you'll love
Anvil Brewing
115 S. Compress, Pittsburg
|Popular items
|Brisket Mac & Cheese
|$12.75
Pepperjack Mac n’ Cheese topped with Juicy house smoked brisket, with a side of House made BBQ sauce
|Chicken and waffles
|$12.29
Belgian waffle topped with fried chicken, served with our homemade whiskey syrup & whipped butter.
|Stout Float
|$8.00
Los Pinos Ranch Vineyards
658 County Road 1334, Pittsburg
|Popular items
|Tapas (Per Person)
|$8.00
Assortment of cured meats, artisan cheese, fresh fruit, crackers, cheese toes and accompaniments.
|Build Your Own Burger
|$18.00
1/2 pound patty served on warm ciabatta bun, with your choice of toppings.
|Tequila Lime Shrimp Skewers
|$14.00
Ten spicy jumbo shrimp marinated in a tequila lime sauce and grilled.
Herschel's Restaurant - Pittsburg
200 South Greer, Pittsburg