Pittsburgh bagel & donut spots you'll love
Saxbys
4200 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Vanilla Bean Cold Brew
|$3.95
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this flavorful cold brew is made with fresh vanllla beans
|Green Goals
|$5.75
So fresh & so green. Nothing but baby kale, mango, banana, & pineapple juice.
|Plant-Powered Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.75
A fluffy and filling, 100% vegan breakfast sandwich. Featuring JUST Egg, fresh sliced tomato, and savory vegan pesto on a toasted bagel. (Contains nuts.)
Oliver's Donuts
4112 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Brew Coffee
Freshly brewed Oliver's Blend by Elementary Coffee Co.
|Cold Brew
|$4.50
16 oz house made cold brew coffee on ice.
Our cold brew concentrate is made from Elementary Coffee Co.'s Uganda beans.
|Cafe au lait (12 oz)
|$3.50
6 oz of freshly brewed coffee with 6 oz steamed milk
Gussy's Bagels & Deli
3606 5th avenue, Oakland
|Popular items
|Smiling Sarah
|$9.00
Bacon, Egg, White American, Hash Brown, Maple Sauce, Plan Bagel
|Top Gunnar
|$9.00
Bacon, Sausage, Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Gussy's Famous Sauce, on a Sesame Bagel
|Bagel Lox
|$14.00
Gravlax or Pastrami Lox
Saxbys
3960 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Iced Vanilla Latte
|$3.95
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with all-natural vanilla and served over ice.
|Salted Caramel Cold Brew
|$3.95
Made with fresh coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this exceptionally well-rounded cold brew is finished with salted caramel.
|Mocha
|$4.05
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk, milk chocolate, and topped with house-made whipped cream.