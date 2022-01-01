Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pittsburgh bagel & donut spots you'll love

Must-try bagel & donut spots in Pittsburgh

Saxbys Pitt Cathedral of Learning image

 

Saxbys

4200 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh

Takeout
Popular items
Vanilla Bean Cold Brew$3.95
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this flavorful cold brew is made with fresh vanllla beans
Green Goals$5.75
So fresh & so green. Nothing but baby kale, mango, banana, & pineapple juice.
Plant-Powered Breakfast Sandwich$5.75
A fluffy and filling, 100% vegan breakfast sandwich. Featuring JUST Egg, fresh sliced tomato, and savory vegan pesto on a toasted bagel. (Contains nuts.)
More about Saxbys
Oliver's Donuts image

 

Oliver's Donuts

4112 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Brew Coffee
Freshly brewed Oliver's Blend by Elementary Coffee Co.
Cold Brew$4.50
16 oz house made cold brew coffee on ice.
Our cold brew concentrate is made from Elementary Coffee Co.'s Uganda beans.
Cafe au lait (12 oz)$3.50
6 oz of freshly brewed coffee with 6 oz steamed milk
More about Oliver's Donuts
Gussy's Bagels & Deli image

 

Gussy's Bagels & Deli

3606 5th avenue, Oakland

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Smiling Sarah$9.00
Bacon, Egg, White American, Hash Brown, Maple Sauce, Plan Bagel
Top Gunnar$9.00
Bacon, Sausage, Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Gussy's Famous Sauce, on a Sesame Bagel
Bagel Lox$14.00
Gravlax or Pastrami Lox
More about Gussy's Bagels & Deli
Saxbys Hillman Library image

 

Saxbys

3960 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh

Takeout
Popular items
Iced Vanilla Latte$3.95
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with all-natural vanilla and served over ice.
Salted Caramel Cold Brew$3.95
Made with fresh coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this exceptionally well-rounded cold brew is finished with salted caramel.
Mocha$4.05
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk, milk chocolate, and topped with house-made whipped cream.
More about Saxbys

