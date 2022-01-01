Pittsburgh bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Pittsburgh

Sunny Jim's Tavern image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Jim's Tavern

255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1401 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pgh Grilled Chicken Salad$12.09
A bed of crispy mixed greens, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions cheddar and provolone cheeses, crispy fries and tender grilled chicken breast.
Sunny Cheese Burger$9.89
A huge 10oz juicy angus burger topped with aged cheddar and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of one side.
Giant Fried Fish Sandwich$12.09
Our Huge 12oz cod hand battered, breaded and fried to a golden brown. Our fish has been voted Best Fish Sandwich in Pittsburgh!
More about Sunny Jim's Tavern
23rd and Vine image

 

23rd and Vine

2333 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Intensus Red Blend - BOTTLE$20.00
This Portuguese Red Blend is deliciously balanced, light bodied, fruity with nice acidity and a smooth finish.
Rosso Di Montalcino, DOC$20.00
This distinct, fresh Sangiovese originates in Central Italy. From the very first taste, you'll recognize hints of wild-berry fruit, spice and vanilla within this full-bodied red.
Revino Celso Pinot Grigio$17.00
This Italian Pinot Grigio is one of our favorites! It is crisp, slightly sweet, and modestly priced - this crowd-pleaser is perfect for a casual glass with dinner or for entertaining guests. Cheers!
More about 23rd and Vine
Lot 17 image

 

Lot 17

4617 Liberty Ave, Bloomfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$13.00
burger with cheese
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.00
Pretzel Sticks$7.00
More about Lot 17
Sly Fox Taphouse image

 

Sly Fox Taphouse

300 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roast Beef$12.00
Slow Roasted Beef, Melted Provolone Cheese, Pickled Onions, Arugula with Horseradish Aioli
Cheese Burger$12.00
Topped with Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles on a Mancini's Bun
Cheese Pizza$10.00
Customize with your favorite toppings!
More about Sly Fox Taphouse
Vallozzi's Pittsburgh image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Vallozzi's Pittsburgh

220 5th Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (392 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sicilian Pizza$14.00
Tomatoes, Herbs, Provolone, Pecorino
Pappardelle Bolognese$24.00
Slow-roasted pork, beef, and veal
Arancini$14.00
Fried Risotto, Mozzarella, Butternut Squash, Spinach, Goat Cheese, Squash Puree
More about Vallozzi's Pittsburgh
Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill

201 Shiloh St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.1 (712 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pretzel Sticks$9.99
Signature Seasoning Fries$3.99
Taco Salad-Beef$13.99
More about Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill
Mario's Oakland Saloon image

 

Mario's Oakland Saloon

116 Oakland Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Cheese$13.00
PIZZA
Spinach And Artichoke Dip$9.00
Buffalo Chicken Dip$9.00
More about Mario's Oakland Saloon
Roman Bistro image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Roman Bistro

2104 Ardmore Blvd, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.1 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN Fettuccine Alfredo - DINNER$23.00
House Salad$7.00
The Burger$12.00
More about Roman Bistro
Pub in the Park image

 

Pub in the Park

7034 Blackhawk St, Swissvale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fajita$15.00
Pub Club Sandwich$13.00
Pub Burger$13.00
More about Pub in the Park
Market Street Grocery image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Market Street Grocery

435 Market St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
New Years Eve Bites & Bubbles$50.00
Ring in the New Year's with an intimate gathering and delectable bites! Enjoy a selection of cured meats, cheeses, accouterments, and nuts, perfectly paired with a bottle of Victorine de Chastenay Cremant de Bourgogne Brut or Collefrisio Passerina Extra Dry. All orders must be placed by Wednesday at midnight, December 29th for pickup on Friday December 31st between 11 AM and 3 PM.
2 Person Wednesday Standard Box$70.00
The essential items you need to get through the week in one easy-to-order package. The Market to Table Box box included three meal kits (2 servings per meal) and groceries for 2. Orders for this box must be placed by Midnight on Monday for pick up Wednesday. Select a Wednesday pick up time between 1-4pm to make sure your order is ready when you arrive. This week's Box includes: Loaf of Bread, 1/4 lb Boar's Head Turkey, 1/4 Boar's Head Ham, Pint of Milk, Brownies, 1 Dozen Eggs, 2 Oranges, 2 Apples, 1 Lemon, 1 Lime, Strawberries, Mixed Greens, 1 Cucumber and 1 Pepper. The 2 person meals for this week are: The 2 person meals for this week are: Grilled Salmon Salad, Chef Chad's Chili, Balsamic Glazed Chicken and Potatoes and Mezze Platter.
La Croix Pure$0.99
12 fl oz Can
More about Market Street Grocery
Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill

144 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Logs$11.99
Buff Chicken Dip$10.99
Reuben$13.99
More about Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill
Bigham Tavern image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Bigham Tavern

321 Bigham Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad
Chopped romaine, diced cucumber, tomato, shredded cheese, carrot and croutons
Boneless Basket
Crispy, crunchy boneless wings tossed in a wing sauce of your choice or plain. Served with a side of fresh cut fries and ranch or bleu cheese
Hot Cheese Bites$7.95
Spicy cheese lightly fried with a side of ranch
Toss ‘em in some wing sauce!
More about Bigham Tavern
Pizza Roma image

 

Pizza Roma

8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
1/2 Dozen Wings$8.00
Served with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Breadsticks$6.50
Four freshly baked breadsticks served with a side of sauce.
Tossed Salad$5.50
A blend of iceberg & field greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers & onions. Served with one 3oz. dressing
More about Pizza Roma
The Garden Restaurant image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Garden Restaurant

4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Classic Burger$6.99
Kids Chicken Planks W/ Fries$4.99
10 Wings$11.99
More about The Garden Restaurant
Forbes Tavern image

 

Forbes Tavern

310 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cuban Sandwich$11.00
Pork Sandwich$11.00
Rachel$11.00
More about Forbes Tavern
Poulet Bleu image

 

Poulet Bleu

3519 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (636 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CAESAR$12.00
Shaved brussels sprouts, sourdough, parmesan
BISTRO SALAD$10.00
bibb lettuce, radish, fines herbes, red wine vinaigrette
POMME FRITES$8.00
choice of garlic aioli, or sauce mornay
More about Poulet Bleu
Butcher and the Rye image

 

Butcher and the Rye

212 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sunday Gravy$15.00
lamb neck, tomatoes, ricotta, olive oil, warm country bread
Roasted Chicken$26.00
shredded brussel sprouts, fennel, brown butter, chicken jus
Dirty Pasta$20.00
rigatoni, ground duck, duck liver, brandy, sage, pecorino
More about Butcher and the Rye
The Speckled Egg image

 

The Speckled Egg

501 Grant St Suite #160, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Turmeric & Black Pepper Chicken Salad$11.00
Marinated Chicken, Almonds, Raisins, Celery, Onion, Lettuce, Lemon Aioli
The GOAT Omelette$12.00
Three Egg Omelette, Seasonal Vegetables, Chevre, Toast
The Classic$10.00
Two Eggs, Choice of Protein, Toast
More about The Speckled Egg
Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room image

PIZZA • GRILL

Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room

139 7th St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1642 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pollo$23.00
Our delicious Proper pizza dough stuffed with balsamic-marinated chicken breast, basil pesto, fresh baby spinach, caramelized red onions, fresh ricotta, and roasted garlic. Served with a 6 oz. side of San Marzano marinara sauce.
Amalfi Salad (GF)$12.00
Baby arugula, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, lemon-shallot vinaigrette (served on side)
Margherita$18.00
San marzano tomato sauce, fresh house-made mozzarella, fresh basil, extra-virgin olive oil
More about Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room
Mario's East Side Saloon image

 

Mario's East Side Saloon

5442 Walnut St, Shadyside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Cheese$13.00
PIZZA
Saloon Fries$9.00
Chicken Thumbs$9.00
More about Mario's East Side Saloon
Carl's Tavern image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Carl's Tavern

3386 William Penn Highway, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.8 (317 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10 Wings$14.95
Carl's Famous Fish$13.99
Reuben$12.99
More about Carl's Tavern
Industry Public House Lawrenceville image

 

Industry Public House Lawrenceville

4305 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Model 'T' urkey$15.00
Farmed Out Burgher$16.00
Arsenal Chicken Salad$15.00
More about Industry Public House Lawrenceville
Mario's South Side Saloon image

PIZZA • GRILL

Mario's South Side Saloon

1514 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1353 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Dip$9.00
Chicken Thumbs$9.00
BYOB$12.00
More about Mario's South Side Saloon
SLIDER VIBES image

 

SLIDER VIBES

22 Market Square, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Nashville Hot$3.79
Fried chicken, Nashville hot oil, creamy slaw, pickles
Lunch Bag Special Sliders$8.99
Two sliders of your choice, a side of fries and any canned coke product.
Impossible$3.99
Impossible patty, American cheese, caramelized oinions, garlic aioli
More about SLIDER VIBES
The Forge Pgh image

 

The Forge Pgh

3345 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita Pizza$16.00
red, mozzarella, basil, EVOO
Grape Leaves$9.00
roasted, olive oil, lemon, garlic
Israeli Salad$10.00
tomato, cucumber, parsley, red onion, lemon, olive oil
More about The Forge Pgh
The Smiling Moose image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Smiling Moose

1306 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Loaded Tots$12.00
House made beer cheese and white cheddar, bacon, tomato, jalapenos and citrus sour cream
Voorhees Cajun Chicken$10.00
Fresh greens, tomato, mozzarella, Southwest sauce, red onion, brioche. Served with homemade pasta salad.
Habanero Burger$11.00
Grilled Cherry peppers and onions, pepper jack, Southwest sauce. Served with homemade pasta salad
More about The Smiling Moose
William Penn Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

William Penn Tavern

739 Bellefonte St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (246 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8 Wings$4.00
Wings To Go$20.00
Tots$5.95
More about William Penn Tavern
Kelly's Bar and Lounge image

FRENCH FRIES

Kelly's Bar and Lounge

6012 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (559 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mini Mac$6.00
Full Size Mac$8.00
Joy's Fried Chicken$12.00
More about Kelly's Bar and Lounge
Saloon of Mt. Lebanon image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Saloon of Mt. Lebanon

622 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (400 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Strips$10.49
plain or buffalo, add fries $1
13 Wings$13.99
served with ranch or blue cheese
30 Wings$28.99
can be split in half for sauces
More about Saloon of Mt. Lebanon
Cioppino Restaurant / Osteria 2350 image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Osteria 2350

2350 Railroad St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (2133 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.00
romaine, white anchovy, parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
Spinach & Cheese Ravioli$18.00
house ravioli & Alfredo sauce, sautéed mushrooms, fresh basil, shallots
Turkey & Swiss Sandwich$9.00
bacon, Swiss cheese, romaine, fresh tomato, mayonnaise. Comes with house-made chips.
More about Osteria 2350

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Pittsburgh

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Reuben

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Italian Subs

Tacos

Chicken Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Pittsburgh to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Mt. Washington

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Pittsburgh to explore

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston