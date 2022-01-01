Pittsburgh bars & lounges you'll love
Sunny Jim's Tavern
255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Pgh Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.09
A bed of crispy mixed greens, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions cheddar and provolone cheeses, crispy fries and tender grilled chicken breast.
|Sunny Cheese Burger
|$9.89
A huge 10oz juicy angus burger topped with aged cheddar and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of one side.
|Giant Fried Fish Sandwich
|$12.09
Our Huge 12oz cod hand battered, breaded and fried to a golden brown. Our fish has been voted Best Fish Sandwich in Pittsburgh!
23rd and Vine
2333 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Intensus Red Blend - BOTTLE
|$20.00
This Portuguese Red Blend is deliciously balanced, light bodied, fruity with nice acidity and a smooth finish.
|Rosso Di Montalcino, DOC
|$20.00
This distinct, fresh Sangiovese originates in Central Italy. From the very first taste, you'll recognize hints of wild-berry fruit, spice and vanilla within this full-bodied red.
|Revino Celso Pinot Grigio
|$17.00
This Italian Pinot Grigio is one of our favorites! It is crisp, slightly sweet, and modestly priced - this crowd-pleaser is perfect for a casual glass with dinner or for entertaining guests. Cheers!
Lot 17
4617 Liberty Ave, Bloomfield
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$13.00
burger with cheese
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$5.00
|Pretzel Sticks
|$7.00
Sly Fox Taphouse
300 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Roast Beef
|$12.00
Slow Roasted Beef, Melted Provolone Cheese, Pickled Onions, Arugula with Horseradish Aioli
|Cheese Burger
|$12.00
Topped with Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles on a Mancini's Bun
|Cheese Pizza
|$10.00
Customize with your favorite toppings!
Vallozzi's Pittsburgh
220 5th Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Sicilian Pizza
|$14.00
Tomatoes, Herbs, Provolone, Pecorino
|Pappardelle Bolognese
|$24.00
Slow-roasted pork, beef, and veal
|Arancini
|$14.00
Fried Risotto, Mozzarella, Butternut Squash, Spinach, Goat Cheese, Squash Puree
Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill
201 Shiloh St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Pretzel Sticks
|$9.99
|Signature Seasoning Fries
|$3.99
|Taco Salad-Beef
|$13.99
Mario's Oakland Saloon
116 Oakland Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Large Cheese
|$13.00
|Spinach And Artichoke Dip
|$9.00
|Buffalo Chicken Dip
|$9.00
Roman Bistro
2104 Ardmore Blvd, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|CHICKEN Fettuccine Alfredo - DINNER
|$23.00
|House Salad
|$7.00
|The Burger
|$12.00
Pub in the Park
7034 Blackhawk St, Swissvale
|Popular items
|Fajita
|$15.00
|Pub Club Sandwich
|$13.00
|Pub Burger
|$13.00
Market Street Grocery
435 Market St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|New Years Eve Bites & Bubbles
|$50.00
Ring in the New Year's with an intimate gathering and delectable bites! Enjoy a selection of cured meats, cheeses, accouterments, and nuts, perfectly paired with a bottle of Victorine de Chastenay Cremant de Bourgogne Brut or Collefrisio Passerina Extra Dry. All orders must be placed by Wednesday at midnight, December 29th for pickup on Friday December 31st between 11 AM and 3 PM.
|2 Person Wednesday Standard Box
|$70.00
The essential items you need to get through the week in one easy-to-order package. The Market to Table Box box included three meal kits (2 servings per meal) and groceries for 2. Orders for this box must be placed by Midnight on Monday for pick up Wednesday. Select a Wednesday pick up time between 1-4pm to make sure your order is ready when you arrive. This week's Box includes: Loaf of Bread, 1/4 lb Boar's Head Turkey, 1/4 Boar's Head Ham, Pint of Milk, Brownies, 1 Dozen Eggs, 2 Oranges, 2 Apples, 1 Lemon, 1 Lime, Strawberries, Mixed Greens, 1 Cucumber and 1 Pepper. The 2 person meals for this week are: The 2 person meals for this week are: Grilled Salmon Salad, Chef Chad's Chili, Balsamic Glazed Chicken and Potatoes and Mezze Platter.
|La Croix Pure
|$0.99
12 fl oz Can
Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill
144 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Cheese Logs
|$11.99
|Buff Chicken Dip
|$10.99
|Reuben
|$13.99
Bigham Tavern
321 Bigham Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|House Salad
Chopped romaine, diced cucumber, tomato, shredded cheese, carrot and croutons
|Boneless Basket
Crispy, crunchy boneless wings tossed in a wing sauce of your choice or plain. Served with a side of fresh cut fries and ranch or bleu cheese
|Hot Cheese Bites
|$7.95
Spicy cheese lightly fried with a side of ranch
Toss ‘em in some wing sauce!
Pizza Roma
8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight
|Popular items
|1/2 Dozen Wings
|$8.00
Served with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese
|Breadsticks
|$6.50
Four freshly baked breadsticks served with a side of sauce.
|Tossed Salad
|$5.50
A blend of iceberg & field greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers & onions. Served with one 3oz. dressing
The Garden Restaurant
4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|The Classic Burger
|$6.99
|Kids Chicken Planks W/ Fries
|$4.99
|10 Wings
|$11.99
Forbes Tavern
310 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Cuban Sandwich
|$11.00
|Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
|Rachel
|$11.00
Poulet Bleu
3519 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|CAESAR
|$12.00
Shaved brussels sprouts, sourdough, parmesan
|BISTRO SALAD
|$10.00
bibb lettuce, radish, fines herbes, red wine vinaigrette
|POMME FRITES
|$8.00
choice of garlic aioli, or sauce mornay
Butcher and the Rye
212 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Sunday Gravy
|$15.00
lamb neck, tomatoes, ricotta, olive oil, warm country bread
|Roasted Chicken
|$26.00
shredded brussel sprouts, fennel, brown butter, chicken jus
|Dirty Pasta
|$20.00
rigatoni, ground duck, duck liver, brandy, sage, pecorino
The Speckled Egg
501 Grant St Suite #160, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Turmeric & Black Pepper Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Marinated Chicken, Almonds, Raisins, Celery, Onion, Lettuce, Lemon Aioli
|The GOAT Omelette
|$12.00
Three Egg Omelette, Seasonal Vegetables, Chevre, Toast
|The Classic
|$10.00
Two Eggs, Choice of Protein, Toast
Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room
139 7th St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Pollo
|$23.00
Our delicious Proper pizza dough stuffed with balsamic-marinated chicken breast, basil pesto, fresh baby spinach, caramelized red onions, fresh ricotta, and roasted garlic. Served with a 6 oz. side of San Marzano marinara sauce.
|Amalfi Salad (GF)
|$12.00
Baby arugula, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, lemon-shallot vinaigrette (served on side)
|Margherita
|$18.00
San marzano tomato sauce, fresh house-made mozzarella, fresh basil, extra-virgin olive oil
Mario's East Side Saloon
5442 Walnut St, Shadyside
|Popular items
|Large Cheese
|$13.00
|Saloon Fries
|$9.00
|Chicken Thumbs
|$9.00
Carl's Tavern
3386 William Penn Highway, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|10 Wings
|$14.95
|Carl's Famous Fish
|$13.99
|Reuben
|$12.99
Industry Public House Lawrenceville
4305 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Model 'T' urkey
|$15.00
|Farmed Out Burgher
|$16.00
|Arsenal Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Mario's South Side Saloon
1514 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Dip
|$9.00
|Chicken Thumbs
|$9.00
|BYOB
|$12.00
SLIDER VIBES
22 Market Square, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Nashville Hot
|$3.79
Fried chicken, Nashville hot oil, creamy slaw, pickles
|Lunch Bag Special Sliders
|$8.99
Two sliders of your choice, a side of fries and any canned coke product.
|Impossible
|$3.99
Impossible patty, American cheese, caramelized oinions, garlic aioli
The Forge Pgh
3345 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Margherita Pizza
|$16.00
red, mozzarella, basil, EVOO
|Grape Leaves
|$9.00
roasted, olive oil, lemon, garlic
|Israeli Salad
|$10.00
tomato, cucumber, parsley, red onion, lemon, olive oil
The Smiling Moose
1306 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Loaded Tots
|$12.00
House made beer cheese and white cheddar, bacon, tomato, jalapenos and citrus sour cream
|Voorhees Cajun Chicken
|$10.00
Fresh greens, tomato, mozzarella, Southwest sauce, red onion, brioche. Served with homemade pasta salad.
|Habanero Burger
|$11.00
Grilled Cherry peppers and onions, pepper jack, Southwest sauce. Served with homemade pasta salad
William Penn Tavern
739 Bellefonte St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|8 Wings
|$4.00
|Wings To Go
|$20.00
|Tots
|$5.95
Kelly's Bar and Lounge
6012 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Mini Mac
|$6.00
|Full Size Mac
|$8.00
|Joy's Fried Chicken
|$12.00
Saloon of Mt. Lebanon
622 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Chicken Strips
|$10.49
plain or buffalo, add fries $1
|13 Wings
|$13.99
served with ranch or blue cheese
|30 Wings
|$28.99
can be split in half for sauces
Osteria 2350
2350 Railroad St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
romaine, white anchovy, parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
|Spinach & Cheese Ravioli
|$18.00
house ravioli & Alfredo sauce, sautéed mushrooms, fresh basil, shallots
|Turkey & Swiss Sandwich
|$9.00
bacon, Swiss cheese, romaine, fresh tomato, mayonnaise. Comes with house-made chips.
