Pittsburgh breakfast spots you'll love

The Crack'd Egg
4131 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh
|THE EASTWOOD
|$12.99
Go Ahead.... Make your Day! This Fluffy Omelet is Stuffed with Ham, PA Amish Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Green Peppers & Onions. Served with your choice of Potato and Toast.
|LB.SPICY CANDIED BACON
|$21.99
We Start off with Thick Cut Pennsylvania Amish Bacon. Then we add some Sweet & Spicy seasoning for this Decadent Delicious Treat that you’ll Love Eating...Pre-Order you Spicy Candied Bacon today. 21.99 lb. 14-16 pieces
|SAUSAGE MUFFIN
|$5.99
Jimmy Dean Sausage, Folded Egg and American Cheese on an English Muffin served with Crispy Potato Pancakes.
Pamela’s Diner
60 21st Street, Pittsburgh
|Meat & Eggs
|$9.75
Eggs any style. Comes w/ choice of side, toast, & meat
|French Toast
|$8.00
3 pieces of classic french toast on Italian bread. Add a favorite fruit topping or a choice of meat optional.
|Pamela's Famous Crepe - Style Hotcakes
|$8.00
3 of our famous hotcakes with the crispy edges. A side of meat is optional.
Industry Public House North Fayette
140 Andrew Dr, Pittsburgh
|Pretzel
|$16.00
|Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
|Filament Fries
|$7.00
Cafe Moulin
732 Filbert Street, Shadyside
|House Toast
|$12.00
Turkish sausage, eggs, mozzarella, harissa
|Ham & Swiss
|$9.00
Black Forest ham, Swiss cheese, honey aioli and side salad
|Avocado Toast
|$12.00
smashed avocado, over-easy eggs, bacon, harissa aioli
Bigham Tavern
321 Bigham Street, Pittsburgh
|House Salad
Chopped romaine, diced cucumber, tomato, shredded cheese, carrot and croutons
|Boneless Basket
Crispy, crunchy boneless wings tossed in a wing sauce of your choice or plain. Served with a side of fresh cut fries and ranch or bleu cheese
|Hot Cheese Bites
|$7.95
Spicy cheese lightly fried with a side of ranch
Toss ‘em in some wing sauce!
Square Catering
134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Lemon Ricotta Pancake Kit
|$34.00
32 oz of our housemade lemon ricotta batter *Makes 16 2oz pancakes
8oz of butter
Powdered Sugar
Comes as a wet batter
|Tzimmes
|$4.00
Sweet potato casserole that includes sweet potatoes, carrots & plums. Baked in fresh orange juice, brown sugar, and cinnamon.
|Baked Vegetable Medley (V) (GF)
|$4.00
Yellow squash, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, red onion w/a hint of rosemary
The Speckled Egg
501 Grant St Suite #160, Pittsburgh
|Turmeric & Black Pepper Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Marinated Chicken, Almonds, Raisins, Celery, Onion, Lettuce, Lemon Aioli
|The GOAT Omelette
|$12.00
Three Egg Omelette, Seasonal Vegetables, Chevre, Toast
|The Classic
|$10.00
Two Eggs, Choice of Protein, Toast
Square Cafe
134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Large flour tortilla stuffed w/sautéed onions, peppers & mushrooms, scrambled eggs & cheddar cheese; served w/sour cream & house-made salsa; VGTRN
|Three Lemon Berry Ricotta Pancakes
|$12.00
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes loaded w/ blueberries, topped w/ powdered sugar & served w/ butter & maple syrup; VGTRN
|Veggie Omelet
|$12.00
3 egg omelet w/onions, peppers, mushrooms, spinach, zucchini, squash & tomatoes; served w/home fries.
VGTRN;
Single Pancake Choice substitutes for BOTH the home fries & toast
Pamela's Diner
5527 Walnut St, Pittsburgh
|Crepe - Style Short Stack Hotcakes
|$6.75
2 of our famous hotcakes with the crispy edges. A side of meat is optional.
|Chocolate Chip Banana Hotcakes
|$10.00
Our famous hotcakes, rolled and stuffed with bananas, chocolate chips, & whipped cream
|The Morning After Breakfast Special
|$11.00
Comes with a short stack of our famous hotcakes, 2 eggs any style, and a choice of meat. Substitute the short stack for one of our specialty hotcakes for just $2
Walters
4501 Butler St, Lawrenceville
|6 Smoked Wings
|$8.00
6 Wings with your choice of sauce! Amazing!
|Coleslaw 12oz
|$6.00
|Collard Greens 12oz
|$6.00
The Dor-Stop Restaurant
1430 Potomac Ave, Pittsburgh
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.45
Flour tortilla filled with sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and salsa served with sour cream
|Egg Breakfast
|$6.45
Two eggs, fresh cut home fries or grits, choice of bacon, sausage and toast
|Egg Combo
|$9.45
Short stack of regular hot cakes or French toast with two eggs and choice of bacon, sausage or ham
The Alcove Bar & Grille
875 Greentree Rd Bld 7, Parkway Center
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$7.49
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato wrapped in a tortilla
Choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side
|Reuben Latke
|$9.99
Grilled corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1,000 island dressing in between two potato pancakes
|Blackened Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Spring Mix topped w/ grape tomato, onion, green peppers, blackened chicken, french fries, pepperjack cheese, ranch dressing
Pamela's Diner
427 Washington Road, Pittsburgh
|2 Eggs
|$7.75
Eggs any style. Comes w/ choice of side, & toast
|Crepe - Style Short Stack Hotcakes
|$6.75
2 of our famous hotcakes with the crispy edges. A side of meat is optional.
|Strawberry Hotcakes
|$10.00
Our famous hotcakes, rolled and stuffed with fresh strawberries, brown sugar, sour cream, & topped with whip cream
My Goodness
1137 South Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwich
|$9.00
Housemade chive buttermilk biscuit with local free range eggs, housemade sausage & white cheddar cheese
|Turkey Rachel Panini
|$10.00
Boar’s Head roasted turkey, spicy coleslaw, swiss cheese & Russian dressing (on side) on rye bread.
|Roasted Greens Panini
|$8.50
Sautéed greens, caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms & My Goodness cashew cheese on sourdough bread. *** temporarily made with 7 grain bread instead of sourdough ***
Azorean Cafe
4715 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh
|Omellette Green
|$10.75
Vegetarian omelet -island cheese ,parsley and onions served with home fries and multigrain toast
|Cod Bites
|$0.99
mixed of cod,mashed potatoes and fresh parsley
|Egg,Cheese & Chourico
|$7.50
Egg ,Island cheese and Portuguese chourico (link organic portuguese sausage)
Cafe Raymond
2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.99
Grilled chicken, romaine hearts, parmesan cheese, croutons, roasted tomatoes and red onion. Served with caesar dressing on the side.
|Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes
|$9.99
Two of our famous blueberry ricotta pancakes topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream and served with a side of local maple syrup.
|Omelet
|$9.99
Build your own omelet with up to three fresh ingredients. Served with our roasted potatoes.
Lola's Eatery
3337 Penn Ave, Pgh
|Cold Brew
|$3.50
La Colombe
|The Hangover Cure
|$8.50
Breakfast Sandwich
|Lumpia
|$6.00
Filipino Eggrolls, contains shrimp and pork, 5 per order
Eggs-R-Us
2350 Noblestown Road, Crafton
|Eggs-R-Us "Almost" Famous Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.99
Two farm fresh eggs atop grilled Italian bread with melted cheese and your choice of bacon, ham, breakfast suasage, or hot sausage
|Big Breakfast Burrito
|$8.99
Stuffed with eggs, potatoes, cheese, peppers, and onions. Topped with salsa and / or sour cream, cheddar / jack cheeses
|Two Biscuits with Sausage Gravy & Two Farm Fresh Eggs
|$9.99
Prepared your way