Pittsburgh breakfast spots you'll love

The Crack'd Egg image

The Crack'd Egg

4131 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (1282 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
THE EASTWOOD$12.99
Go Ahead.... Make your Day! This Fluffy Omelet is Stuffed with Ham, PA Amish Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Green Peppers & Onions. Served with your choice of Potato and Toast.
LB.SPICY CANDIED BACON$21.99
We Start off with Thick Cut Pennsylvania Amish Bacon. Then we add some Sweet & Spicy seasoning for this Decadent Delicious Treat that you’ll Love Eating...Pre-Order you Spicy Candied Bacon today. 21.99 lb. 14-16 pieces
SAUSAGE MUFFIN$5.99
Jimmy Dean Sausage, Folded Egg and American Cheese on an English Muffin served with Crispy Potato Pancakes.
Pamela’s Diner image

 

Pamela’s Diner

60 21st Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meat & Eggs$9.75
Eggs any style. Comes w/ choice of side, toast, & meat
French Toast$8.00
3 pieces of classic french toast on Italian bread. Add a favorite fruit topping or a choice of meat optional.
Pamela's Famous Crepe - Style Hotcakes$8.00
3 of our famous hotcakes with the crispy edges. A side of meat is optional.
Industry Public House North Fayette image

Industry Public House North Fayette

140 Andrew Dr, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.7 (478 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pretzel$16.00
Mac & Cheese$12.00
Filament Fries$7.00
Cafe Moulin image

 

Cafe Moulin

732 Filbert Street, Shadyside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
House Toast$12.00
Turkish sausage, eggs, mozzarella, harissa
Ham & Swiss$9.00
Black Forest ham, Swiss cheese, honey aioli and side salad
Avocado Toast$12.00
smashed avocado, over-easy eggs, bacon, harissa aioli
Bigham Tavern image

Bigham Tavern

321 Bigham Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad
Chopped romaine, diced cucumber, tomato, shredded cheese, carrot and croutons
Boneless Basket
Crispy, crunchy boneless wings tossed in a wing sauce of your choice or plain. Served with a side of fresh cut fries and ranch or bleu cheese
Hot Cheese Bites$7.95
Spicy cheese lightly fried with a side of ranch
Toss ‘em in some wing sauce!
Square Catering image

 

Square Catering

134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lemon Ricotta Pancake Kit$34.00
32 oz of our housemade lemon ricotta batter *Makes 16 2oz pancakes
8oz of butter
Powdered Sugar
Comes as a wet batter
Tzimmes$4.00
Sweet potato casserole that includes sweet potatoes, carrots & plums. Baked in fresh orange juice, brown sugar, and cinnamon.
Baked Vegetable Medley (V) (GF)$4.00
Yellow squash, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, red onion w/a hint of rosemary
The Speckled Egg image

 

The Speckled Egg

501 Grant St Suite #160, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Turmeric & Black Pepper Chicken Salad$11.00
Marinated Chicken, Almonds, Raisins, Celery, Onion, Lettuce, Lemon Aioli
The GOAT Omelette$12.00
Three Egg Omelette, Seasonal Vegetables, Chevre, Toast
The Classic$10.00
Two Eggs, Choice of Protein, Toast
Square Cafe image

 

Square Cafe

134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.8 (726 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Large flour tortilla stuffed w/sautéed onions, peppers & mushrooms, scrambled eggs & cheddar cheese; served w/sour cream & house-made salsa; VGTRN
Three Lemon Berry Ricotta Pancakes$12.00
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes loaded w/ blueberries, topped w/ powdered sugar & served w/ butter & maple syrup; VGTRN
Veggie Omelet$12.00
3 egg omelet w/onions, peppers, mushrooms, spinach, zucchini, squash & tomatoes; served w/home fries.
VGTRN;
Single Pancake Choice substitutes for BOTH the home fries & toast
Pamela's Diner image

 

Pamela's Diner

5527 Walnut St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (315 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crepe - Style Short Stack Hotcakes$6.75
2 of our famous hotcakes with the crispy edges. A side of meat is optional.
Chocolate Chip Banana Hotcakes$10.00
Our famous hotcakes, rolled and stuffed with bananas, chocolate chips, & whipped cream
The Morning After Breakfast Special$11.00
Comes with a short stack of our famous hotcakes, 2 eggs any style, and a choice of meat. Substitute the short stack for one of our specialty hotcakes for just $2
Walters image

 

Walters

4501 Butler St, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6 Smoked Wings$8.00
6 Wings with your choice of sauce! Amazing!
Coleslaw 12oz$6.00
Collard Greens 12oz$6.00
The Dor-Stop Restaurant image

The Dor-Stop Restaurant

1430 Potomac Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.1 (1219 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$9.45
Flour tortilla filled with sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and salsa served with sour cream
Egg Breakfast$6.45
Two eggs, fresh cut home fries or grits, choice of bacon, sausage and toast
Egg Combo$9.45
Short stack of regular hot cakes or French toast with two eggs and choice of bacon, sausage or ham
The Alcove Bar & Grille image

 

The Alcove Bar & Grille

875 Greentree Rd Bld 7, Parkway Center

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$7.49
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato wrapped in a tortilla
Choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side
Reuben Latke$9.99
Grilled corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1,000 island dressing in between two potato pancakes
Blackened Chicken Salad$9.99
Spring Mix topped w/ grape tomato, onion, green peppers, blackened chicken, french fries, pepperjack cheese, ranch dressing
Pamela's Diner image

 

Pamela's Diner

427 Washington Road, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
2 Eggs$7.75
Eggs any style. Comes w/ choice of side, & toast
Crepe - Style Short Stack Hotcakes$6.75
2 of our famous hotcakes with the crispy edges. A side of meat is optional.
Strawberry Hotcakes$10.00
Our famous hotcakes, rolled and stuffed with fresh strawberries, brown sugar, sour cream, & topped with whip cream
My Goodness image

 

My Goodness

1137 South Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwich$9.00
Housemade chive buttermilk biscuit with local free range eggs, housemade sausage & white cheddar cheese
Turkey Rachel Panini$10.00
Boar’s Head roasted turkey, spicy coleslaw, swiss cheese & Russian dressing (on side) on rye bread.
Roasted Greens Panini$8.50
Sautéed greens, caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms & My Goodness cashew cheese on sourdough bread. *** temporarily made with 7 grain bread instead of sourdough ***
Azorean Cafe image

Azorean Cafe

4715 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Omellette Green$10.75
Vegetarian omelet -island cheese ,parsley and onions served with home fries and multigrain toast
Cod Bites$0.99
mixed of cod,mashed potatoes and fresh parsley
Egg,Cheese & Chourico$7.50
Egg ,Island cheese and Portuguese chourico (link organic portuguese sausage)
Cafe Raymond image

Cafe Raymond

2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1693 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken, romaine hearts, parmesan cheese, croutons, roasted tomatoes and red onion. Served with caesar dressing on the side.
Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes$9.99
Two of our famous blueberry ricotta pancakes topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream and served with a side of local maple syrup.
Omelet$9.99
Build your own omelet with up to three fresh ingredients. Served with our roasted potatoes.
Lola's Eatery image

 

Lola's Eatery

3337 Penn Ave, Pgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cold Brew$3.50
La Colombe
The Hangover Cure$8.50
Breakfast Sandwich
Lumpia$6.00
Filipino Eggrolls, contains shrimp and pork, 5 per order
Eggs-R-Us image

 

Eggs-R-Us

2350 Noblestown Road, Crafton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Eggs-R-Us "Almost" Famous Breakfast Sandwich$7.99
Two farm fresh eggs atop grilled Italian bread with melted cheese and your choice of bacon, ham, breakfast suasage, or hot sausage
Big Breakfast Burrito$8.99
Stuffed with eggs, potatoes, cheese, peppers, and onions. Topped with salsa and / or sour cream, cheddar / jack cheeses
Two Biscuits with Sausage Gravy & Two Farm Fresh Eggs$9.99
Prepared your way
P&G Pamela's Diner image

 

P&G Pamela's Diner

3703 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
