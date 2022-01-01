Pittsburgh burger restaurants you'll love
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill
201 Shiloh St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.99
|Boneless Wings- Veteran
|$12.99
|Boneless Wings- Rookie
|$6.99
Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys
599 Dorseyville Rd, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|MotherClucker
|$15.00
Southern fried chicken, Pepperjack cheese, Bacon jam,honey Siracha aioli, Bun, lettuce and tomato
|Little Miss Figgy
|$19.00
Garlic oil, balsalmic marinated figs, fresh mozzerella, prosciutto
|Wood-fired Wings
|$20.00
10 wings Confited in Duck Fat with your choice of sauce
Forbes Tavern
310 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
|Plain Jane
|$7.00
|Tavern Burger
|$15.00
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Saloon of Mt. Lebanon
622 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Soft Pretzels
|$6.99
two baked served with honey mustard.
|Chicken Strips
|$10.49
plain or buffalo, add fries $1
|Mini
|$10.49
topped with american cheese and served on potato buns.
Dive Bar and Grille - South Side
2132 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Hometown Salad
|$16.00
mixed greens / hanger steak or grilled chicken / tomato / red onion / smoked cheddar / fresh cut fries
|Sweet Potato Tots
|$3.00
cinnamon butter
|Chicken Club
|$12.00
grilled chicken / bacon / swiss / avocado / tomato / red onion / mixed greens / sundried tomato aioli
Moonlit Burgers
1426 Potomac Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Smash Fries
|$10.00
fries, double patty, onion, cheese sauce, Moon sauce, pickled jalapenos
|Moonlit Burger - Single
|$6.00
single patty, American cheese, griddled onion, pickles, Moon sauce, Martin's Potato Roll
|Kids Burger
|$5.00
single patty, American cheese, Martin's Potato Roll
Eggs-R-Us
2350 Noblestown Road, Crafton
|Popular items
|The Breakfast Tour
|$9.50
Two eggs, choice of two meats(bacon, ham, breakfast sausage, or hot sausage), one pancake, and Italian toast
|Mixed Grill
|$7.59
Four eggs scrambled mixed with potatoes, sauteed green peppers and onions with Italian toast
|Bountiful Breakfast
|$8.99
Two eggs prepared your way, home fried potatoes or hash browns, and your choice of bacon, ham, breakfast sausage or hot sausage, and Italian toast
Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square
607 S Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$14.00
romaine / grilled chicken / bacon / tomato / avocado / diced egg / smoked cheddar / crumbled bleu
|Strawberry Balsamico
|$11.00
mixed greens / strawberry / candied almonds / red onion / feta / balsamic reduction
|Hometown Salad
|$16.00
mixed greens / hanger steak or grilled chicken / tomato / red onion / smoked cheddar / fresh cut fries