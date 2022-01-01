Pittsburgh cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Pittsburgh
More about FUKU TEA
FUKU TEA
300 South Craig ST., Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|#2 Large Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)
|$4.45
Can not adjust the sweetness
|#2 Small Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)
|$3.70
Can not adjust the sweetness
|#3 Large Green Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)
|$4.65
Can not adjust the sweetness
More about Cafe Moulin
Cafe Moulin
732 Filbert Street, Shadyside
|Popular items
|House Toast
|$12.00
Turkish sausage, eggs, mozzarella, harissa
|Ham & Swiss
|$9.00
Black Forest ham, Swiss cheese, honey aioli and side salad
|Avocado Toast
|$12.00
smashed avocado, over-easy eggs, bacon, harissa aioli
More about Coop DeVille
Coop DeVille
2305 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Farro & Quinoa
|$14.00
butternut squash, turnips, cauliflower chow chow, seed mix, zaatar, blood orange vinaigrette
|K-Town
|$12.00
grilled chicken thigh, gochujang mayo, k-town glaze, fermented pickles, mint cilantro slaw, served with Martin Potato Bun
|Nashville
|$13.00
Roasted garlic ranch aioli, Iceberg, b&b pickles
More about B52 Cafe
B52 Cafe
5202 Butler Street, Pittsurgh
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
House-made Sausage, Oat Cheese, Chickpea Tofu Egg, Pickles, and Tomato Mayo on a Ciabatta Bun. Add Harissa, Zhoug, or pickled Jalapeños for a little heat.
*NUT-FREE | SESAME-FREE*
|Latte
|$5.00
12 oz – Double shot of Espresso in steamed Oat Milk with light milk foam. Choose Regular unflavored or from any of our House-made Syrups.
|Chocolate Chip Sea Salt Cookie
|$3.00
Chocolate Chip cookie made with olive oil and topped with sea salt
*NUT FREE | SESAME FREE*
More about Saxbys
Saxbys
4200 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Cinnamon Apple Butter Plant-Powered Overnight Oats
|$4.50
100% plant-powered. Gluten-free overnight oats made in-house with oat milk, organic granola, apple butter, cinnamon & pepitas.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.99
Choose your breakfast sandwich! Start with a classic fried egg & cheddar cheese sandwich and pick if you'd like to add Bacon or Sausage. Served on your choice of bagel or bread.
|Matcha Latte
|$3.95
A creamy, three-ingredient, antioxidant-rich hot matcha latte. Made with 100% organic matcha from Matchaful NYC.
More about Market Street Grocery
SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Market Street Grocery
435 Market St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|New Years Eve Bites & Bubbles
|$50.00
Ring in the New Year's with an intimate gathering and delectable bites! Enjoy a selection of cured meats, cheeses, accouterments, and nuts, perfectly paired with a bottle of Victorine de Chastenay Cremant de Bourgogne Brut or Collefrisio Passerina Extra Dry. All orders must be placed by Wednesday at midnight, December 29th for pickup on Friday December 31st between 11 AM and 3 PM.
|2 Person Wednesday Standard Box
|$70.00
The essential items you need to get through the week in one easy-to-order package. The Market to Table Box box included three meal kits (2 servings per meal) and groceries for 2. Orders for this box must be placed by Midnight on Monday for pick up Wednesday. Select a Wednesday pick up time between 1-4pm to make sure your order is ready when you arrive. This week's Box includes: Loaf of Bread, 1/4 lb Boar's Head Turkey, 1/4 Boar's Head Ham, Pint of Milk, Brownies, 1 Dozen Eggs, 2 Oranges, 2 Apples, 1 Lemon, 1 Lime, Strawberries, Mixed Greens, 1 Cucumber and 1 Pepper. The 2 person meals for this week are: The 2 person meals for this week are: Grilled Salmon Salad, Chef Chad's Chili, Balsamic Glazed Chicken and Potatoes and Mezze Platter.
|La Croix Pure
|$0.99
12 fl oz Can
More about Square Catering
Square Catering
134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Lemon Ricotta Pancake Kit
|$34.00
32 oz of our housemade lemon ricotta batter *Makes 16 2oz pancakes
8oz of butter
Powdered Sugar
Comes as a wet batter
|Tzimmes
|$4.00
Sweet potato casserole that includes sweet potatoes, carrots & plums. Baked in fresh orange juice, brown sugar, and cinnamon.
|Baked Vegetable Medley (V) (GF)
|$4.00
Yellow squash, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, red onion w/a hint of rosemary
More about Saxbys
Saxbys
3960 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Hot Tea
|$2.45
Teas rotate daily. Check your nearest cafe for the latest selection.
|Vanilla Latte
|$3.95
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk and all-natural vanilla, topped with fresh foam.
|The Daily Grind
|$5.75
An uplifting blend of Cold Brew, banana, peanut butter, vanilla, and oat milk.
More about Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar
SANDWICHES
Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar
7221 Church Ave, Ben Avon
|Popular items
|Latte
|Breakfast Burrito
|$5.14
|Cappucino
More about Square Cafe
Square Cafe
134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Large flour tortilla stuffed w/sautéed onions, peppers & mushrooms, scrambled eggs & cheddar cheese; served w/sour cream & house-made salsa; VGTRN
|Three Lemon Berry Ricotta Pancakes
|$12.00
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes loaded w/ blueberries, topped w/ powdered sugar & served w/ butter & maple syrup; VGTRN
|Veggie Omelet
|$12.00
3 egg omelet w/onions, peppers, mushrooms, spinach, zucchini, squash & tomatoes; served w/home fries.
VGTRN;
Single Pancake Choice substitutes for BOTH the home fries & toast
More about Bae Bae's Cafe
SANDWICHES
Bae Bae's Cafe
945 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Croissant Sandwich
|$7.00
Breakfast, Lunch, or Dinner. Perfect Anytime of Day!
|Korean Ribeye Scallion Pancake
|$7.50
Grilled Korean Ribeye, Mixed Greens, Kimchi, Plum Sauce, Wrapped in a Scallion Pancake
|Vietnamese Coffee
|$5.00
Special Coffee and Espresso Blend with Chicory
More about Ineffable Cà Phê
SANDWICHES
Ineffable Cà Phê
3920 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Banh Mi Dau Hu (Tofu SANDWICH)
|$9.75
|Pho Ga (Chicken Soup)
|$12.75
|Banh Mi Thit Kho (Braised Pork Belly SANDWICH)
|$10.25
More about FUKU TEA
SMOOTHIES • CHICKEN
FUKU TEA
3800 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|* Small Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)
|$3.70
Can not adjust the sweetness
|* Large Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)
|$4.45
Can not adjust the sweetness
|*Large Green Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)
|$4.65
Can not adjust the sweetness
More about Roots Natural Kitchen
SALADS
Roots Natural Kitchen
5241 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|El Jefe
|$12.75
Primary Base: Brown Rice
Secondary Base: Kale
Ingredients: Black Beans, Charred Corn, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pita Chips, Avocado
Dressings: Cilantro Lime
Grilled Item: Chicken
More about The Abbey on Butler Street
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Abbey on Butler Street
4635 Butler Street, Pittsburgh