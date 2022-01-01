Pittsburgh cafés you'll love

Toast

Must-try cafés in Pittsburgh

FUKU TEA image

 

FUKU TEA

300 South Craig ST., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#2 Large Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)$4.45
Can not adjust the sweetness
#2 Small Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)$3.70
Can not adjust the sweetness
#3 Large Green Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)$4.65
Can not adjust the sweetness
Cafe Moulin image

 

Cafe Moulin

732 Filbert Street, Shadyside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
House Toast$12.00
Turkish sausage, eggs, mozzarella, harissa
Ham & Swiss$9.00
Black Forest ham, Swiss cheese, honey aioli and side salad
Avocado Toast$12.00
smashed avocado, over-easy eggs, bacon, harissa aioli
Coop DeVille image

 

Coop DeVille

2305 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Farro & Quinoa$14.00
butternut squash, turnips, cauliflower chow chow, seed mix, zaatar, blood orange vinaigrette
K-Town$12.00
grilled chicken thigh, gochujang mayo, k-town glaze, fermented pickles, mint cilantro slaw, served with Martin Potato Bun
Nashville$13.00
Roasted garlic ranch aioli, Iceberg, b&b pickles
B52 Cafe image

 

B52 Cafe

5202 Butler Street, Pittsurgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
House-made Sausage, Oat Cheese, Chickpea Tofu Egg, Pickles, and Tomato Mayo on a Ciabatta Bun. Add Harissa, Zhoug, or pickled Jalapeños for a little heat.
*NUT-FREE | SESAME-FREE*
Latte$5.00
12 oz – Double shot of Espresso in steamed Oat Milk with light milk foam. Choose Regular unflavored or from any of our House-made Syrups.
Chocolate Chip Sea Salt Cookie$3.00
Chocolate Chip cookie made with olive oil and topped with sea salt
*NUT FREE | SESAME FREE*
Saxbys Pitt Cathedral of Learning image

 

Saxbys

4200 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cinnamon Apple Butter Plant-Powered Overnight Oats$4.50
100% plant-powered. Gluten-free overnight oats made in-house with oat milk, organic granola, apple butter, cinnamon & pepitas.
Breakfast Sandwich$4.99
Choose your breakfast sandwich! Start with a classic fried egg & cheddar cheese sandwich and pick if you'd like to add Bacon or Sausage. Served on your choice of bagel or bread.
Matcha Latte$3.95
A creamy, three-ingredient, antioxidant-rich hot matcha latte. Made with 100% organic matcha from Matchaful NYC.
Market Street Grocery image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Market Street Grocery

435 Market St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
New Years Eve Bites & Bubbles$50.00
Ring in the New Year's with an intimate gathering and delectable bites! Enjoy a selection of cured meats, cheeses, accouterments, and nuts, perfectly paired with a bottle of Victorine de Chastenay Cremant de Bourgogne Brut or Collefrisio Passerina Extra Dry. All orders must be placed by Wednesday at midnight, December 29th for pickup on Friday December 31st between 11 AM and 3 PM.
2 Person Wednesday Standard Box$70.00
The essential items you need to get through the week in one easy-to-order package. The Market to Table Box box included three meal kits (2 servings per meal) and groceries for 2. Orders for this box must be placed by Midnight on Monday for pick up Wednesday. Select a Wednesday pick up time between 1-4pm to make sure your order is ready when you arrive. This week's Box includes: Loaf of Bread, 1/4 lb Boar's Head Turkey, 1/4 Boar's Head Ham, Pint of Milk, Brownies, 1 Dozen Eggs, 2 Oranges, 2 Apples, 1 Lemon, 1 Lime, Strawberries, Mixed Greens, 1 Cucumber and 1 Pepper. The 2 person meals for this week are: The 2 person meals for this week are: Grilled Salmon Salad, Chef Chad's Chili, Balsamic Glazed Chicken and Potatoes and Mezze Platter.
La Croix Pure$0.99
12 fl oz Can
Square Catering image

 

Square Catering

134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lemon Ricotta Pancake Kit$34.00
32 oz of our housemade lemon ricotta batter *Makes 16 2oz pancakes
8oz of butter
Powdered Sugar
Comes as a wet batter
Tzimmes$4.00
Sweet potato casserole that includes sweet potatoes, carrots & plums. Baked in fresh orange juice, brown sugar, and cinnamon.
Baked Vegetable Medley (V) (GF)$4.00
Yellow squash, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, red onion w/a hint of rosemary
Saxbys Hillman Library image

 

Saxbys

3960 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Tea$2.45
Teas rotate daily. Check your nearest cafe for the latest selection.
Vanilla Latte$3.95
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk and all-natural vanilla, topped with fresh foam.
The Daily Grind$5.75
An uplifting blend of Cold Brew, banana, peanut butter, vanilla, and oat milk.
Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar image

SANDWICHES

Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar

7221 Church Ave, Ben Avon

Avg 4.5 (79 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Latte
Breakfast Burrito$5.14
Cappucino
Square Cafe image

 

Square Cafe

134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.8 (726 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Large flour tortilla stuffed w/sautéed onions, peppers & mushrooms, scrambled eggs & cheddar cheese; served w/sour cream & house-made salsa; VGTRN
Three Lemon Berry Ricotta Pancakes$12.00
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes loaded w/ blueberries, topped w/ powdered sugar & served w/ butter & maple syrup; VGTRN
Veggie Omelet$12.00
3 egg omelet w/onions, peppers, mushrooms, spinach, zucchini, squash & tomatoes; served w/home fries.
VGTRN;
Single Pancake Choice substitutes for BOTH the home fries & toast
Bae Bae's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Bae Bae's Cafe

945 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Croissant Sandwich$7.00
Breakfast, Lunch, or Dinner. Perfect Anytime of Day!
Korean Ribeye Scallion Pancake$7.50
Grilled Korean Ribeye, Mixed Greens, Kimchi, Plum Sauce, Wrapped in a Scallion Pancake
Vietnamese Coffee$5.00
Special Coffee and Espresso Blend with Chicory
Ineffable Cà Phê image

SANDWICHES

Ineffable Cà Phê

3920 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (565 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Banh Mi Dau Hu (Tofu SANDWICH)$9.75
Pho Ga (Chicken Soup)$12.75
Banh Mi Thit Kho (Braised Pork Belly SANDWICH)$10.25
FUKU TEA image

SMOOTHIES • CHICKEN

FUKU TEA

3800 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
* Small Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)$3.70
Can not adjust the sweetness
* Large Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)$4.45
Can not adjust the sweetness
*Large Green Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)$4.65
Can not adjust the sweetness
Inkwell image

 

Inkwell

4419 Butler St., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
London Fog$3.50
Roots Natural Kitchen image

SALADS

Roots Natural Kitchen

5241 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (637 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
El Jefe$12.75
Primary Base: Brown Rice
Secondary Base: Kale
Ingredients: Black Beans, Charred Corn, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pita Chips, Avocado
Dressings: Cilantro Lime
Grilled Item: Chicken
The Abbey on Butler Street image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Abbey on Butler Street

4635 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.1 (1188 reviews)
Takeout
The Wine Bar at Market Street Grocery image

 

The Wine Bar at Market Street Grocery

435 Market Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
