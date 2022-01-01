Pittsburgh sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Pittsburgh
Sly Fox Taphouse
300 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Roast Beef
|$12.00
Slow Roasted Beef, Melted Provolone Cheese, Pickled Onions, Arugula with Horseradish Aioli
|Cheese Burger
|$12.00
Topped with Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles on a Mancini's Bun
|Cheese Pizza
|$10.00
Customize with your favorite toppings!
Pamela’s Diner
60 21st Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Meat & Eggs
|$9.75
Eggs any style. Comes w/ choice of side, toast, & meat
|French Toast
|$8.00
3 pieces of classic french toast on Italian bread. Add a favorite fruit topping or a choice of meat optional.
|Pamela's Famous Crepe - Style Hotcakes
|$8.00
3 of our famous hotcakes with the crispy edges. A side of meat is optional.
Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs
183 Butler Street, Floor 1, Etna
|Popular items
|1 Topping Special
A large or x-large pizza with one topping of your choice.
|French Fries
plain, with cheese or with cheese & bacon
|Rolls (6)
|$6.00
(6) Pepperoni, Chicken or Sausage served w/Marinara
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Industry Public House North Fayette
140 Andrew Dr, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Pretzel
|$16.00
|Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
|Filament Fries
|$7.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Maxwell's Pizza
600 Lincoln Ave, Bellevue
|Popular items
|14" Large
|$12.49
|Fresh Cut Fries
|12" Medium
|$9.99
SANDWICHES
Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar
7221 Church Ave, Ben Avon
|Popular items
|Latte
|Breakfast Burrito
|$5.14
|Cappucino
Mario's East Side Saloon
5442 Walnut St, Shadyside
|Popular items
|Large Cheese
|$13.00
PIZZA
|Saloon Fries
|$9.00
|Chicken Thumbs
|$9.00
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
New York Super Subs - Fox Chapel
1122 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$12.35
A classic half pound Reuben on thick cut marble rye. Grilled with kraut, Swiss and our homemade thousand island.
|Antoinette's Italian (half)
|$10.25
A classic Italian beef meatball.
|House Super Special (half)
|$11.75
Classic Italian with provolone, ham capicola, salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & oregano and our special pepper relish.
With 30% more meat and cheese than the regular Italian.
SANDWICHES
Bae Bae's Cafe
945 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Croissant Sandwich
|$7.00
Breakfast, Lunch, or Dinner. Perfect Anytime of Day!
|Korean Ribeye Scallion Pancake
|$7.50
Grilled Korean Ribeye, Mixed Greens, Kimchi, Plum Sauce, Wrapped in a Scallion Pancake
|Vietnamese Coffee
|$5.00
Special Coffee and Espresso Blend with Chicory
The Alcove Bar & Grille
875 Greentree Rd Bld 7, Parkway Center
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$7.49
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato wrapped in a tortilla
Choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side
|Reuben Latke
|$9.99
Grilled corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1,000 island dressing in between two potato pancakes
|Blackened Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Spring Mix topped w/ grape tomato, onion, green peppers, blackened chicken, french fries, pepperjack cheese, ranch dressing
Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren
245 Seventh Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|CAULIFLOWER
|$9.00
Choice of Buffalo or General Tso, lightly fried, parmesan and scallions.
|YINZER STEAK SAMMY
|$14.00
marinated shaved steak/fries/horseradish slaw/bell pepper/onion/mozzarella/gouda sauce
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Perfectly Seared Ahi Tuna, Cabbage, Pico, Elote, Citrus Habanero Coleslaw, Pickled Red Onion, & Sour Cream
SANDWICHES
Ineffable Cà Phê
3920 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Banh Mi Dau Hu (Tofu SANDWICH)
|$9.75
|Pho Ga (Chicken Soup)
|$12.75
|Banh Mi Thit Kho (Braised Pork Belly SANDWICH)
|$10.25
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Slice on Broadway
6004 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|The Big Guy
|$11.99
Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Banana Pepper Rings, Black Olives, Sliced Red Onions, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. It’s a salad, only bigger, with lots of stuff in it. Add meat of your choice $2.00
|Classic Steak Hoagie
|$9.49
Sliced Steak, Mozzarella, and Provolone, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Red Onions, and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette (or Mayo, if you prefer). It’s just good!
|Pepperoni Roll
|$1.99
Cheese, house garlic seasoning and pepperoni! Served with a side of Sauce or Ranch.
New York Super Subs
1827 Murry ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Potato Salad
Fresh made potato salad,
|Regular Italian (half)
|$10.25
Classic Italian with provolone, ham capicola, salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & oregano and our special pepper relish.
|Pastrami
|$12.35
½ lb Grilled Pastrami on rye with swiss and dijon.
My Goodness
1137 South Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwich
|$9.00
Housemade chive buttermilk biscuit with local free range eggs, housemade sausage & white cheddar cheese
|Turkey Rachel Panini
|$10.00
Boar’s Head roasted turkey, spicy coleslaw, swiss cheese & Russian dressing (on side) on rye bread.
|Roasted Greens Panini
|$8.50
Sautéed greens, caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms & My Goodness cashew cheese on sourdough bread. *** temporarily made with 7 grain bread instead of sourdough ***
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL
Cafe Raymond
2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.99
Grilled chicken, romaine hearts, parmesan cheese, croutons, roasted tomatoes and red onion. Served with caesar dressing on the side.
|Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes
|$9.99
Two of our famous blueberry ricotta pancakes topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream and served with a side of local maple syrup.
|Omelet
|$9.99
Build your own omelet with up to three fresh ingredients. Served with our roasted potatoes.
Eggs-R-Us
2350 Noblestown Road, Crafton
|Popular items
|Eggs-R-Us "Almost" Famous Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.99
Two farm fresh eggs atop grilled Italian bread with melted cheese and your choice of bacon, ham, breakfast suasage, or hot sausage
|Big Breakfast Burrito
|$8.99
Stuffed with eggs, potatoes, cheese, peppers, and onions. Topped with salsa and / or sour cream, cheddar / jack cheeses
|Two Biscuits with Sausage Gravy & Two Farm Fresh Eggs
|$9.99
Prepared your way