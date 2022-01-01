Pittsburgh sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Pittsburgh

Sly Fox Taphouse image

 

Sly Fox Taphouse

300 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roast Beef$12.00
Slow Roasted Beef, Melted Provolone Cheese, Pickled Onions, Arugula with Horseradish Aioli
Cheese Burger$12.00
Topped with Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles on a Mancini's Bun
Cheese Pizza$10.00
Customize with your favorite toppings!
More about Sly Fox Taphouse
Pamela’s Diner image

 

Pamela’s Diner

60 21st Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meat & Eggs$9.75
Eggs any style. Comes w/ choice of side, toast, & meat
French Toast$8.00
3 pieces of classic french toast on Italian bread. Add a favorite fruit topping or a choice of meat optional.
Pamela's Famous Crepe - Style Hotcakes$8.00
3 of our famous hotcakes with the crispy edges. A side of meat is optional.
More about Pamela’s Diner
Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs image

 

Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs

183 Butler Street, Floor 1, Etna

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1 Topping Special
A large or x-large pizza with one topping of your choice.
French Fries
plain, with cheese or with cheese & bacon
Rolls (6)$6.00
(6) Pepperoni, Chicken or Sausage served w/Marinara
More about Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs
Industry Public House North Fayette image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Industry Public House North Fayette

140 Andrew Dr, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.7 (478 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pretzel$16.00
Mac & Cheese$12.00
Filament Fries$7.00
More about Industry Public House North Fayette
Maxwell's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Maxwell's Pizza

600 Lincoln Ave, Bellevue

Avg 4.5 (240 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
14" Large$12.49
Fresh Cut Fries
12" Medium$9.99
More about Maxwell's Pizza
Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar image

SANDWICHES

Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar

7221 Church Ave, Ben Avon

Avg 4.5 (79 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Latte
Breakfast Burrito$5.14
Cappucino
More about Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar
Mario's East Side Saloon image

 

Mario's East Side Saloon

5442 Walnut St, Shadyside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Cheese$13.00
PIZZA
Saloon Fries$9.00
Chicken Thumbs$9.00
More about Mario's East Side Saloon
New York Super Subs - Fox Chapel image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

New York Super Subs - Fox Chapel

1122 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Reuben$12.35
A classic half pound Reuben on thick cut marble rye. Grilled with kraut, Swiss and our homemade thousand island.
Antoinette's Italian (half)$10.25
A classic Italian beef meatball.
House Super Special (half)$11.75
Classic Italian with provolone, ham capicola, salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & oregano and our special pepper relish.
With 30% more meat and cheese than the regular Italian.
More about New York Super Subs - Fox Chapel
Bae Bae's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Bae Bae's Cafe

945 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Croissant Sandwich$7.00
Breakfast, Lunch, or Dinner. Perfect Anytime of Day!
Korean Ribeye Scallion Pancake$7.50
Grilled Korean Ribeye, Mixed Greens, Kimchi, Plum Sauce, Wrapped in a Scallion Pancake
Vietnamese Coffee$5.00
Special Coffee and Espresso Blend with Chicory
More about Bae Bae's Cafe
The Alcove Bar & Grille image

 

The Alcove Bar & Grille

875 Greentree Rd Bld 7, Parkway Center

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$7.49
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato wrapped in a tortilla
Choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side
Reuben Latke$9.99
Grilled corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1,000 island dressing in between two potato pancakes
Blackened Chicken Salad$9.99
Spring Mix topped w/ grape tomato, onion, green peppers, blackened chicken, french fries, pepperjack cheese, ranch dressing
More about The Alcove Bar & Grille
Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren image

 

Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren

245 Seventh Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CAULIFLOWER$9.00
Choice of Buffalo or General Tso, lightly fried, parmesan and scallions.
YINZER STEAK SAMMY$14.00
marinated shaved steak/fries/horseradish slaw/bell pepper/onion/mozzarella/gouda sauce
Fish Tacos$14.00
Perfectly Seared Ahi Tuna, Cabbage, Pico, Elote, Citrus Habanero Coleslaw, Pickled Red Onion, & Sour Cream
More about Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren
Ineffable Cà Phê image

SANDWICHES

Ineffable Cà Phê

3920 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (565 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Banh Mi Dau Hu (Tofu SANDWICH)$9.75
Pho Ga (Chicken Soup)$12.75
Banh Mi Thit Kho (Braised Pork Belly SANDWICH)$10.25
More about Ineffable Cà Phê
Slice on Broadway image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Slice on Broadway

6004 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (1227 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Big Guy$11.99
Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Banana Pepper Rings, Black Olives, Sliced Red Onions, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. It’s a salad, only bigger, with lots of stuff in it. Add meat of your choice $2.00
Classic Steak Hoagie$9.49
Sliced Steak, Mozzarella, and Provolone, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Red Onions, and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette (or Mayo, if you prefer). It’s just good!
Pepperoni Roll$1.99
Cheese, house garlic seasoning and pepperoni! Served with a side of Sauce or Ranch.
More about Slice on Broadway
New York Super Subs image

 

New York Super Subs

1827 Murry ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Potato Salad
Fresh made potato salad,
Regular Italian (half)$10.25
Classic Italian with provolone, ham capicola, salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & oregano and our special pepper relish.
Pastrami$12.35
½ lb Grilled Pastrami on rye with swiss and dijon.
More about New York Super Subs
My Goodness image

 

My Goodness

1137 South Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwich$9.00
Housemade chive buttermilk biscuit with local free range eggs, housemade sausage & white cheddar cheese
Turkey Rachel Panini$10.00
Boar’s Head roasted turkey, spicy coleslaw, swiss cheese & Russian dressing (on side) on rye bread.
Roasted Greens Panini$8.50
Sautéed greens, caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms & My Goodness cashew cheese on sourdough bread. *** temporarily made with 7 grain bread instead of sourdough ***
More about My Goodness
Cafe Raymond image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL

Cafe Raymond

2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1693 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken, romaine hearts, parmesan cheese, croutons, roasted tomatoes and red onion. Served with caesar dressing on the side.
Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes$9.99
Two of our famous blueberry ricotta pancakes topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream and served with a side of local maple syrup.
Omelet$9.99
Build your own omelet with up to three fresh ingredients. Served with our roasted potatoes.
More about Cafe Raymond
Eggs-R-Us image

 

Eggs-R-Us

2350 Noblestown Road, Crafton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Eggs-R-Us "Almost" Famous Breakfast Sandwich$7.99
Two farm fresh eggs atop grilled Italian bread with melted cheese and your choice of bacon, ham, breakfast suasage, or hot sausage
Big Breakfast Burrito$8.99
Stuffed with eggs, potatoes, cheese, peppers, and onions. Topped with salsa and / or sour cream, cheddar / jack cheeses
Two Biscuits with Sausage Gravy & Two Farm Fresh Eggs$9.99
Prepared your way
More about Eggs-R-Us
40 North at Alphabet City image

 

40 North at Alphabet City

40 W North Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 40 North at Alphabet City

