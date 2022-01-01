Pittsburgh Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh

Vallozzi's Pittsburgh image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Vallozzi's Pittsburgh

220 5th Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (392 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sicilian Pizza$14.00
Tomatoes, Herbs, Provolone, Pecorino
Pappardelle Bolognese$24.00
Slow-roasted pork, beef, and veal
Arancini$14.00
Fried Risotto, Mozzarella, Butternut Squash, Spinach, Goat Cheese, Squash Puree
More about Vallozzi's Pittsburgh
Roman Bistro image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Roman Bistro

2104 Ardmore Blvd, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.1 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN Fettuccine Alfredo - DINNER$23.00
House Salad$7.00
The Burger$12.00
More about Roman Bistro
Pizza Roma image

 

Pizza Roma

8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
1/2 Dozen Wings$8.00
Served with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Breadsticks$6.50
Four freshly baked breadsticks served with a side of sauce.
Tossed Salad$5.50
A blend of iceberg & field greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers & onions. Served with one 3oz. dressing
More about Pizza Roma
Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room image

PIZZA • GRILL

Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room

139 7th St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1642 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pollo$23.00
Our delicious Proper pizza dough stuffed with balsamic-marinated chicken breast, basil pesto, fresh baby spinach, caramelized red onions, fresh ricotta, and roasted garlic. Served with a 6 oz. side of San Marzano marinara sauce.
Amalfi Salad (GF)$12.00
Baby arugula, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, lemon-shallot vinaigrette (served on side)
Margherita$18.00
San marzano tomato sauce, fresh house-made mozzarella, fresh basil, extra-virgin olive oil
More about Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room
John Anthony's Restaurant and Lounge image

 

John Anthony's Restaurant and Lounge

115 Center New Texas Rd, Plum

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about John Anthony's Restaurant and Lounge
Piacquadio's Italian Restaurant & Lounge & Lounge image

 

Piacquadio's Italian Restaurant & Lounge & Lounge

300 Mt Lebanon Blvd., Castle Shannon

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Piacquadio's Italian Restaurant & Lounge & Lounge
Dish Osteria and Bar image

 

Dish Osteria and Bar

128 S. 17th Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Dish Osteria and Bar
Silvioni's Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Silvioni's Restaurant

2125 Babcock Boulevard, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Silvioni's Restaurant

