Pittsburgh Italian restaurants you'll love

Vallozzi's Pittsburgh
220 5th Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Sicilian Pizza
|$14.00
Tomatoes, Herbs, Provolone, Pecorino
|Pappardelle Bolognese
|$24.00
Slow-roasted pork, beef, and veal
|Arancini
|$14.00
Fried Risotto, Mozzarella, Butternut Squash, Spinach, Goat Cheese, Squash Puree
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Roman Bistro
2104 Ardmore Blvd, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|CHICKEN Fettuccine Alfredo - DINNER
|$23.00
|House Salad
|$7.00
|The Burger
|$12.00
Pizza Roma
8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight
|Popular items
|1/2 Dozen Wings
|$8.00
Served with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese
|Breadsticks
|$6.50
Four freshly baked breadsticks served with a side of sauce.
|Tossed Salad
|$5.50
A blend of iceberg & field greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers & onions. Served with one 3oz. dressing
PIZZA • GRILL
Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room
139 7th St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Pollo
|$23.00
Our delicious Proper pizza dough stuffed with balsamic-marinated chicken breast, basil pesto, fresh baby spinach, caramelized red onions, fresh ricotta, and roasted garlic. Served with a 6 oz. side of San Marzano marinara sauce.
|Amalfi Salad (GF)
|$12.00
Baby arugula, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, lemon-shallot vinaigrette (served on side)
|Margherita
|$18.00
San marzano tomato sauce, fresh house-made mozzarella, fresh basil, extra-virgin olive oil
John Anthony's Restaurant and Lounge
115 Center New Texas Rd, Plum
Piacquadio's Italian Restaurant & Lounge & Lounge
300 Mt Lebanon Blvd., Castle Shannon