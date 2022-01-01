Pittsburgh Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Pittsburgh
Lucha Street Tacos
2130 Murray Ave., Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|The Texan
|$5.00
Smoked Brisket with honey mustard bbq, shredded cheddar, jalapeños, and crumble queso, topped with crispy onions and crispy jalapeños providing the perfect crunch!
|B.Y.O.B. Build Your Own Burrito
|$8.00
Burrito with choice of meat, melted cheddar, queso, and Spanish rice topped with homemade pico de gallo!
|Chips De Tortilla y Queso
|$5.00
Chips and our 5 star Queson
TACOS
Doce Taqueria Southside
1302 E Carson st, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|$10 Box Deal
|$10.00
Two tacos served with a side of chips and your choice of dip.
|Chips and Queso
|$4.25
Fresh Tortilla Chips with a side of queso.
|Walking Taco
|$4.00
Choice of Protein or Veg (excluding fish), choice of Doritos or Fritos, shredded cheddar jack, lettuce, pico de gallo, cholula crema.
Viva Los Tacos
3901 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Quesabirria Tacos
|$12.00
Slow braised beef, Crispy corn tortilla, Shredded cheese, Chopped onions, Cilantro served with a cup of consommé
|Southern Chicken Tacos
|$12.00
Crispy chicken tenders, Flour tortilla, Shredded cheese, Shredded lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle sauce
|Honey Chipotle Carnitas
|$12.00
Slow roasted pulled pork, Honey chipotle BBQ, Flour tortilla, Shredded cheese, Pico, Grilled pineapple, Pickled red onions
Doce Taqueria McKnight
4826 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Pollo Taco
|$4.00
Smoked Chicken, Pico De Gallo, Cholula Crema, Guacamole, Farmers Cheese, Cilantro, Lime
|Chips and Queso
|$4.25
Fresh tortilla chips with a side of queso.
|Fish Taco
|$4.50
Fried Cod fillet, Mexican slaw, Pico de Gallo, Doce sauce, cilantro and lime.
Tako
214 6th Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Queso Fundido
|$13.00
queso, scallions, jalapeno, cilantro served with house made tortillas: add spicy chorizo for that extra zing
|Street Corn (esquites)
|$10.00
esquites style - sriracha mayo, cotija cheese, chili powder lime, scallion, cilantro
|Churro
|$12.00
crispy fried dough, cinnamon sugar
(miso caramel / smoked chili choc. sauce)
