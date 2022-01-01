Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pittsburgh Mexican restaurants you'll love

Pittsburgh restaurants
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Pittsburgh

Lucha Street Tacos image

 

Lucha Street Tacos

2130 Murray Ave., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Texan$5.00
Smoked Brisket with honey mustard bbq, shredded cheddar, jalapeños, and crumble queso, topped with crispy onions and crispy jalapeños providing the perfect crunch!
B.Y.O.B. Build Your Own Burrito$8.00
Burrito with choice of meat, melted cheddar, queso, and Spanish rice topped with homemade pico de gallo!
Chips De Tortilla y Queso$5.00
Chips and our 5 star Queson
More about Lucha Street Tacos
Doce Taqueria Southside image

TACOS

Doce Taqueria Southside

1302 E Carson st, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
$10 Box Deal$10.00
Two tacos served with a side of chips and your choice of dip.
Chips and Queso$4.25
Fresh Tortilla Chips with a side of queso.
Walking Taco$4.00
Choice of Protein or Veg (excluding fish), choice of Doritos or Fritos, shredded cheddar jack, lettuce, pico de gallo, cholula crema.
More about Doce Taqueria Southside
Viva Los Tacos image

 

Viva Los Tacos

3901 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quesabirria Tacos$12.00
Slow braised beef, Crispy corn tortilla, Shredded cheese, Chopped onions, Cilantro served with a cup of consommé
Southern Chicken Tacos$12.00
Crispy chicken tenders, Flour tortilla, Shredded cheese, Shredded lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle sauce
Honey Chipotle Carnitas$12.00
Slow roasted pulled pork, Honey chipotle BBQ, Flour tortilla, Shredded cheese, Pico, Grilled pineapple, Pickled red onions
More about Viva Los Tacos
Doce Taqueria McKnight image

 

Doce Taqueria McKnight

4826 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pollo Taco$4.00
Smoked Chicken, Pico De Gallo, Cholula Crema, Guacamole, Farmers Cheese, Cilantro, Lime
Chips and Queso$4.25
Fresh tortilla chips with a side of queso.
Fish Taco$4.50
Fried Cod fillet, Mexican slaw, Pico de Gallo, Doce sauce, cilantro and lime.
More about Doce Taqueria McKnight
Tako image

 

Tako

214 6th Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Queso Fundido$13.00
queso, scallions, jalapeno, cilantro served with house made tortillas: add spicy chorizo for that extra zing
Street Corn (esquites)$10.00
esquites style - sriracha mayo, cotija cheese, chili powder lime, scallion, cilantro
Churro$12.00
crispy fried dough, cinnamon sugar
(miso caramel / smoked chili choc. sauce)
More about Tako
Condado Tacos image

TACOS

Condado Tacos

4300 Butler St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (6412 reviews)
Takeout
More about Condado Tacos
Condado Tacos image

TACOS

Condado Tacos

301 S Hills Village, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (43 reviews)
Takeout
More about Condado Tacos
FG image

 

FG

1 Federal Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
More about FG
FG image

 

FG

1 Federal Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
More about FG

