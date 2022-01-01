Antipasto salad in Pittsburgh

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve antipasto salad

Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House

307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Antipasto Salad$11.95
Fresh mixed greens, plum tomatoes, mushrooms, cucumbers, pepperoncini, and onions topped with provolone cheese, Genoa salami, and capicolla
More about Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
Item pic

PIZZA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Nobby’s Pizzeria

373 Vanadium Rd, pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Antipasto Salad$12.95
Pepperoni, Capicola, Salami, Hot Peppers, and Cheese on Top of our Garden Salad
More about Nobby’s Pizzeria
Pizza Roma image

 

Pizza Roma

8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Antipasto Salad$12.95
Capicolla, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions & hot peppers over a bed of iceberg & field greens. Add anchovies if desired
More about Pizza Roma

