Antipasto salad in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve antipasto salad
Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh
|Antipasto Salad
|$11.95
Fresh mixed greens, plum tomatoes, mushrooms, cucumbers, pepperoncini, and onions topped with provolone cheese, Genoa salami, and capicolla
Nobby’s Pizzeria
373 Vanadium Rd, pittsburgh
|Antipasto Salad
|$12.95
Pepperoni, Capicola, Salami, Hot Peppers, and Cheese on Top of our Garden Salad