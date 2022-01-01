Apple salad in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve apple salad
More about Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill - Mt. Washington
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill - Mt. Washington
201 Shiloh St, Pittsburgh
|Fuji Apple Salad
|$14.00
More about Roman Bistro - Forest Hills
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Roman Bistro - Forest Hills
2104 Ardmore Blvd, Pittsburgh
|Autumn Apple Salad
|$9.00
More about Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill
Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill
144 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh
|Fuji Apple Salad
|$14.00