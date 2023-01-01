Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Asian salad in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve asian salad

Item pic

 

Sushi ATARASHI - South Hills

1720 washington rd, pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Asian Crunch Salad with Chicken$10.05
Grilled Chicken, Fresh salad blend, Super food /w kale, edamame, sesame seeds, picked ginger, crunchy onion tossed in teriyaki sauce 
Asian Sesame Salad with Tuna & Salmon$12.25
Tuna & Salmon cubes, Fresh salad blend, carrots, edamame, crispy rice bits, sesame seeds, pickled ginger tossed in Asian sesame dressing 
More about Sushi ATARASHI - South Hills
Item pic

 

Sushi ATARASHI - Robinson Area

210 Mcholme Drive, North Fayette Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Asian Crunch Salad with Chicken$9.45
Grilled Chicken, Fresh salad blend, Super food /w kale, edamame, sesame seeds, picked ginger, crunchy onion tossed in teriyaki sauce
More about Sushi ATARASHI - Robinson Area

Browse other tasty dishes in Pittsburgh

Gyro Salad

Steak Subs

French Fries

Tamales

Chicken Katsu

Pies

Oreo Cheesecake

Veggie Burgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Pittsburgh to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

East Liberty

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Pittsburgh to explore

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Monroeville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (311 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2036 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (482 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston