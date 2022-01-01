Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon egg sandwiches in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve bacon egg sandwiches

Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bado's Pizza Grille & Ale House

307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg & Bacon & Cheese Sandwich$7.95
More about Bado's Pizza Grille & Ale House
Item pic

 

Allegro Hearth Bakery - Same-Day Pickup

2034 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (136 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich$11.00
House-made Shiitake Bacon, Cheese Melt, Chickpea Tofu Egg, Pickles, Toum, Roasted Shiitake on a brioche roll.
More about Allegro Hearth Bakery - Same-Day Pickup
Consumer pic

 

Fat Butcher

5151 Butler St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon and Egg Sandwich$14.00
Thoma's Bacon, Scrambled Egg, American Cheese, and Fresno Aioli. Served on House Ciabatta.
More about Fat Butcher
Ineffable Cà Phê image

SANDWICHES

Ineffable Cà Phê

3920 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (565 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Egg White Avocado Sandwich$7.25
More about Ineffable Cà Phê

Browse other tasty dishes in Pittsburgh

Veggie Burgers

Pork Noodle Soup

Veal Parmesan

Chai Lattes

Egg Sandwiches

Gnocchi

Veggie Quesadillas

Egg Benedict

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Pittsburgh to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

East Liberty

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Pittsburgh to explore

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (208 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (282 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1842 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (454 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston