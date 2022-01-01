Bacon egg sandwiches in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve bacon egg sandwiches
More about Bado's Pizza Grille & Ale House
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bado's Pizza Grille & Ale House
307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh
|Egg & Bacon & Cheese Sandwich
|$7.95
More about Allegro Hearth Bakery - Same-Day Pickup
Allegro Hearth Bakery - Same-Day Pickup
2034 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh
|Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich
|$11.00
House-made Shiitake Bacon, Cheese Melt, Chickpea Tofu Egg, Pickles, Toum, Roasted Shiitake on a brioche roll.
More about Fat Butcher
Fat Butcher
5151 Butler St, Pittsburgh
|Bacon and Egg Sandwich
|$14.00
Thoma's Bacon, Scrambled Egg, American Cheese, and Fresno Aioli. Served on House Ciabatta.