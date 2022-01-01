Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barbacoas in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve barbacoas

Tocayo Taqueria & Tequila

810 Ivy Street, Pittsburgh

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Barbacoa$15.00
Blue Corn Tortilla with Shredded Beef, Grilled Onions, Queso Fresco, Avocado and Salsa Roja.
More about Tocayo Taqueria & Tequila
Lucha Street Tacos

2130 Murray Ave., Pittsburgh

Takeout
Booyaka Barbacoa taco$4.25
Slow cooked Barbacoa, cilantro lime rice, queso, shredded cheddar topped with diced tomatoes
More about Lucha Street Tacos
Totopo Cocina & Cantina

660 Washington Rd, Mount Lebanon

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Barbacoa Tacos$12.00
Two Shredded Beef Tacos topped with Grilled Onions, Queso Fresco, Avocado, and Salsa Roja served on Blue Corn Tortillas. All Orders are for Tacos of the Same Kind. All Tacos Served with Fiesta Rice and Refried Beans except Skinny Tacos
More about Totopo Cocina & Cantina

