Barbacoas in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve barbacoas
Tocayo Taqueria & Tequila
810 Ivy Street, Pittsburgh
|Barbacoa
|$15.00
Blue Corn Tortilla with Shredded Beef, Grilled Onions, Queso Fresco, Avocado and Salsa Roja.
Lucha Street Tacos
2130 Murray Ave., Pittsburgh
|Booyaka Barbacoa taco
|$4.25
Slow cooked Barbacoa, cilantro lime rice, queso, shredded cheddar topped with diced tomatoes
Totopo Cocina & Cantina
660 Washington Rd, Mount Lebanon
|Barbacoa Tacos
|$12.00
Two Shredded Beef Tacos topped with Grilled Onions, Queso Fresco, Avocado, and Salsa Roja served on Blue Corn Tortillas. All Orders are for Tacos of the Same Kind. All Tacos Served with Fiesta Rice and Refried Beans except Skinny Tacos