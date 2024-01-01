Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef chow fun in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve beef chow fun

Consumer pic

 

CHINATOWN INN

520 Third Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
D. Beef Chow Fun$15.00
More about CHINATOWN INN
Item pic

 

Yotea & Yoka Kitchen 友茶&友家厨房 - 4615 Centre Avenue

4615 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
N1. Beef Chow Fun 干炒牛河$18.80
More about Yotea & Yoka Kitchen 友茶&友家厨房 - 4615 Centre Avenue

