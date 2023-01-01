Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Beef sausages in
Pittsburgh
/
Pittsburgh
/
Beef Sausages
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve beef sausages
K-Town Snack Bar
210 Oakland Ave, Pittsburgh
No reviews yet
Beef Sausage Corn dog
$6.00
100% Beef Sausage Corn Dog
More about K-Town Snack Bar
Alihan's Coffee and Breakfast - 129 6th Street
129 6th Street, Pittsburgh
No reviews yet
Beef Sausage
$4.00
More about Alihan's Coffee and Breakfast - 129 6th Street
Neighborhoods within Pittsburgh to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Shadyside
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
South Side
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Oakland
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Squirrel Hill
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Strip District
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Bloomfield
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
East Liberty
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
