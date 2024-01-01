Beef teriyaki in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve beef teriyaki
More about Terrene
Terrene
224 W Station Square Dr, Pittsburgh
|Beef Teriyaki with Fried Rice
|$16.00
Steak cooked in Teriyaki sauce with bell peppers, red onions, and broccoli. On a base of fried rice
More about Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel - 1337 Old Freeport Rd.
Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel - 1337 Old Freeport Rd.
1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh
|beef teriyaki | 4 piece
|$14.00
wok-fried skewers, flank steak, house teriyaki sauce