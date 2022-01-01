Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Belgian waffles in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve belgian waffles

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Crack'd Egg

4131 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (1282 reviews)
Takeout
BELGIAN WAFFLE$9.99
Thick, Golden, and Melt-in-your-mouth delicious! It's so good! Served with Breakfast Meat or 2 Scrambled Eggs
More about The Crack'd Egg
Pamela’s Diner

60 21st Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Belgian Waffle$8.00
Belgian waffle topped with butter and powdered sugar. Add a fruit topping, chocolate chips, or walnuts optional
More about Pamela’s Diner
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House

307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#34 Belgian Waffle$6.95
More about Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
Pamela's Diner

5527 Walnut St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (315 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Belgian Waffle$8.00
Belgian waffle topped with butter and powdered sugar. Add a fruit topping, chocolate chips, or walnuts optional
More about Pamela's Diner
Pamela's Diner

427 Washington Road, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Belgian Waffle$8.00
Belgian waffle topped with butter and powdered sugar. Add a fruit topping, chocolate chips, or walnuts optional
More about Pamela's Diner
Eggs-R-Us

2350 Noblestown Road, Crafton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Big Belgian Waffle$6.99
More about Eggs-R-Us

