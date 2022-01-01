Belgian waffles in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve belgian waffles
The Crack'd Egg
4131 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh
|BELGIAN WAFFLE
|$9.99
Thick, Golden, and Melt-in-your-mouth delicious! It's so good! Served with Breakfast Meat or 2 Scrambled Eggs
Pamela’s Diner
60 21st Street, Pittsburgh
|Belgian Waffle
|$8.00
Belgian waffle topped with butter and powdered sugar. Add a fruit topping, chocolate chips, or walnuts optional
Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh
|#34 Belgian Waffle
|$6.95
Pamela's Diner
5527 Walnut St, Pittsburgh
|Belgian Waffle
|$8.00
Belgian waffle topped with butter and powdered sugar. Add a fruit topping, chocolate chips, or walnuts optional
Pamela's Diner
427 Washington Road, Pittsburgh
|Belgian Waffle
|$8.00
Belgian waffle topped with butter and powdered sugar. Add a fruit topping, chocolate chips, or walnuts optional