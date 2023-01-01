Biryani in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve biryani
Prince of India -
3614 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Biryani
|$13.99
Punjabi-style biryani. Rice with your choice of protein. Served with raita (does not come with a side of rice).
Masala House Indian Bistro - 5102 Baum blvd
5102 Baum blvd, Pittsburgh
|Biryani
|$15.00
Aromatic long grained basmati rice flavored in exotic herbs and spices cooked in layers.
Served with onions, lemon, salan, gravy and raita
Mintt Indian Cuisine
3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh
|Chicken Biryani
|$13.99
Basmati rice cooked with chicken with
bone and Indian herbs, garnished with
cilantro and a lime wedge
|Goat Biryani
|$15.99
Basmati rice cooked with goat with bone
and Indian herbs, garnished with
cilantro and a lime wedge
|Mintt Special Paneer Biryani
|$13.99
Long grain basmati rice cooked in Mintt
special ingredients, fresh herbs and spices,
cooked with paneer (cottage cheese)
Salem's Market & Grill
2923 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
|Dum Biryani
|$0.00
Your choice of meat cooked paki style
$64.99 - $179.99
|Biryani
|$0.00
Your choice of veg or meat sautéed then cooked with rice hindi style
$59.99 - $199.99
|Custom Biryani
|$14.99
Made to order biryani with your choice protien or veggie, and spice level