Biryani in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve biryani

Main pic

 

Prince of India -

3614 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Biryani$13.99
Punjabi-style biryani. Rice with your choice of protein. Served with raita (does not come with a side of rice).
More about Prince of India -
Item pic

 

Masala House Indian Bistro - 5102 Baum blvd

5102 Baum blvd, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Biryani$15.00
Aromatic long grained basmati rice flavored in exotic herbs and spices cooked in layers.
Served with onions, lemon, salan, gravy and raita
More about Masala House Indian Bistro - 5102 Baum blvd
Item pic

 

Mintt Indian Cuisine

3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (2612 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Biryani$13.99
Basmati rice cooked with chicken with
bone and Indian herbs, garnished with
cilantro and a lime wedge
Goat Biryani$15.99
Basmati rice cooked with goat with bone
and Indian herbs, garnished with
cilantro and a lime wedge
Mintt Special Paneer Biryani$13.99
Long grain basmati rice cooked in Mintt
special ingredients, fresh herbs and spices,
cooked with paneer (cottage cheese)
More about Mintt Indian Cuisine
Item pic

 

Salem's Market & Grill

2923 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Dum Biryani$0.00
Your choice of meat cooked paki style
$64.99 - $179.99
Biryani$0.00
Your choice of veg or meat sautéed then cooked with rice hindi style
$59.99 - $199.99
Custom Biryani$14.99
Made to order biryani with your choice protien or veggie, and spice level
More about Salem's Market & Grill

