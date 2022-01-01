Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve bisque

Cinderlands Foederhouse image

 

Cinderlands Foederhouse

3705 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Leek & Potato Bisque$6.00
Fennel Oil / Nutmeg / Scallions
More about Cinderlands Foederhouse
Allegro Hearth Bakery image

 

Allegro Hearth Bakery - Same-Day Pickup

2034 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (136 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Tomato Bisque - 24 oz$5.99
Tomato bisque - with a kick. Onions, garlic, tomatoes, rice, olive oil, salt, & spices.
More about Allegro Hearth Bakery - Same-Day Pickup
Consumer pic

 

Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street

1100 North Canal Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Carrot Ginger Bisque$12.00
A smooth puree of roasted carrot, parsnip, fresh ginger, onion, and sweet potato simmered in a vegetable stock and finished with a touch of fresh cream.
Vegetarian. Gluten Free.
More about Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street
Coop DeVille image

 

Coop DeVille

2305 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Butternut Squash Bisque$5.80
More about Coop DeVille
Eadie's Market & Catering image

 

Eadie's Market & Catering

500 Grant St, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Bisque$0.00
Homemade creamy crab bisque with jumbo lump crab meat.
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
Main pic

 

Local Provisions - Pittsburgh

1111 Freeport Road, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bowl Fennel and Mushroom Bisque$9.00
Cup Fennel and Mushroom Bisque$5.25
More about Local Provisions - Pittsburgh
Silk Elephant image

TAPAS

Silk Elephant

1712 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Bisque$7.00
More about Silk Elephant
Item pic

 

Square Cafe

134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.8 (726 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Bisque$5.00
Creamy tomato soup w/parmesan cheese
More about Square Cafe
Hop Farm Brewing Company image

 

Hop Farm Brewing Company

5601 Butler St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (247 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Florentine QUART TO GO$12.00
More about Hop Farm Brewing Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Pittsburgh

Pancakes

Tossed Salad

Shrimp Rolls

Baked Ziti

Burritos

Chicken Teriyaki

Sauteed Spinach

Spaghetti

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Pittsburgh to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

East Liberty

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Pittsburgh to explore

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1878 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston