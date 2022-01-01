Bisque in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve bisque
Cinderlands Foederhouse
3705 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|Leek & Potato Bisque
|$6.00
Fennel Oil / Nutmeg / Scallions
Allegro Hearth Bakery - Same-Day Pickup
2034 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh
|Spicy Tomato Bisque - 24 oz
|$5.99
Tomato bisque - with a kick. Onions, garlic, tomatoes, rice, olive oil, salt, & spices.
Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street
1100 North Canal Street, Pittsburgh
|Roasted Carrot Ginger Bisque
|$12.00
A smooth puree of roasted carrot, parsnip, fresh ginger, onion, and sweet potato simmered in a vegetable stock and finished with a touch of fresh cream.
Vegetarian. Gluten Free.
Eadie's Market & Catering
500 Grant St, Pittsburgh
|Crab Bisque
|$0.00
Homemade creamy crab bisque with jumbo lump crab meat.
Local Provisions - Pittsburgh
1111 Freeport Road, Pittsburgh
|Bowl Fennel and Mushroom Bisque
|$9.00
|Cup Fennel and Mushroom Bisque
|$5.25
Square Cafe
134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Tomato Bisque
|$5.00
Creamy tomato soup w/parmesan cheese