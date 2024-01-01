Blueberry pancakes in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve blueberry pancakes
More about The Breakfast Spot
The Breakfast Spot
2605 Brownsville road, Pittsburgh
|Blueberry Pancake
|$11.00
More about Koala Coffee and Tea
Koala Coffee and Tea
820 W Ingomar Rd, McCandless
|Blueberry Pancake Latte - 24oz ICED
|$6.25
|Blueberry Pancake Latte - 16 oz, HOT
|$6.25
|Blueberry Pancake Latte - 12 oz, HOT
|$5.50
More about Cafe Raymond
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL
Cafe Raymond
2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes
|$13.00
Two of our famous blueberry ricotta pancakes topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream and served with a side of local maple syrup.
|One Blueberry Ricotta Pancake
|$6.50
One of our famous blueberry ricotta pancakes topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream. Served with a side of local, maple syrup.