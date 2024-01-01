Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blueberry pancakes in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve blueberry pancakes

Consumer pic

 

The Breakfast Spot

2605 Brownsville road, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blueberry Pancake$11.00
More about The Breakfast Spot
Banner pic

 

Koala Coffee and Tea

820 W Ingomar Rd, McCandless

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blueberry Pancake Latte - 24oz ICED$6.25
Blueberry Pancake Latte - 16 oz, HOT$6.25
Blueberry Pancake Latte - 12 oz, HOT$5.50
More about Koala Coffee and Tea
Cafe Raymond image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL

Cafe Raymond

2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1693 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes$13.00
Two of our famous blueberry ricotta pancakes topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream and served with a side of local maple syrup.
One Blueberry Ricotta Pancake$6.50
One of our famous blueberry ricotta pancakes topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream. Served with a side of local, maple syrup.
More about Cafe Raymond
Eggs-R-Us image

 

Eggs-R-Us

2350 Noblestown Road, Crafton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Two Blueberry Pancakes$10.99
More about Eggs-R-Us

