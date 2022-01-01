Boneless wings in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve boneless wings
Sunny Jim's Tavern
255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh
|20 Boneless Wings
|$17.99
Whole white meat boneless breaded chicken tossed in your favorite sauce or spice and served with ranch.
|10 Boneless Wings
|$8.99
Whole white meat boneless breaded chicken tossed in your favorite sauce or spice and served with ranch.
Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill
201 Shiloh St, Pittsburgh
|Boneless Wings- Rookie
|$6.99
|Boneless Wings- Veteran
|$12.99
Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh
|10 Boneless Wings
|$9.95
Wing orders cannot be divided up into different sauces, but wings can come plain with sauces on the side.
144 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh
|Boneless Wings- Rookie
|$6.99
|Boneless Wings- Veteran
|$12.99
Steel Mill Saloon
1225 Grandview Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Boneless Wings
For the union worker that its trying keep their fingers clean. This wing option is served with celery, ranch or blue cheese. Feel free to select from one of our flavor exploding wing sauces.
William Penn Tavern
739 Bellefonte St, Pittsburgh
|$.75 Boneless Wings
|$0.75
Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant
219 Fourth Avenue, Pittsburgh
|12 Piece Boneless Wings
|$12.99
|6 Piece Boneless Wings
|$8.99
Union Pie Co.
1914 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh
|Boneless wings (15)
|$13.49
|Boneless wings (10)
|$8.99