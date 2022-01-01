Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve boneless wings

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Jim's Tavern

255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1401 reviews)
Takeout
20 Boneless Wings$17.99
Whole white meat boneless breaded chicken tossed in your favorite sauce or spice and served with ranch.
10 Boneless Wings$8.99
Whole white meat boneless breaded chicken tossed in your favorite sauce or spice and served with ranch.
More about Sunny Jim's Tavern
Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill

201 Shiloh St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.1 (712 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Boneless Wings- Rookie$6.99
Boneless Wings- Veteran$12.99
More about Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill
Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House

307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
10 Boneless Wings$9.95
Wing orders cannot be divided up into different sauces, but wings can come plain with sauces on the side.
More about Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill

144 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Boneless Wings- Rookie$6.99
Boneless Wings- Veteran$12.99
More about Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill
Pizza Roma image

 

Pizza Roma

8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Boneless Wings
More about Pizza Roma
Banner pic

 

Steel Mill Saloon

1225 Grandview Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boneless Wings
For the union worker that its trying keep their fingers clean. This wing option is served with celery, ranch or blue cheese. Feel free to select from one of our flavor exploding wing sauces.
More about Steel Mill Saloon
William Penn Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

William Penn Tavern

739 Bellefonte St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (246 reviews)
Takeout
$.75 Boneless Wings$0.75
More about William Penn Tavern
Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant image

 

Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant

219 Fourth Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
12 Piece Boneless Wings$12.99
6 Piece Boneless Wings$8.99
More about Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant
Union Pie Co. image

 

Union Pie Co.

1914 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boneless wings (15)$13.49
Boneless wings (10)$8.99
More about Union Pie Co.
Bigham Tavern image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Bigham Tavern

321 Bigham Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
Takeout
Full Pound Boneless Bt Wings$12.95
1/2 Pound Boneless Bt Wings$6.95
More about Bigham Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Pittsburgh

Steak Subs

Walnut Salad

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Grilled Veggie Wraps

Barbacoas

Cobb Salad

Greek Salad

Antipasto Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Pittsburgh to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

East Liberty

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Pittsburgh to explore

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (400 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston