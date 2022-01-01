Bread pudding in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve bread pudding
More about Industry Public House Lawrenceville - 4305 Butler St
Industry Public House Lawrenceville - 4305 Butler St
4305 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|Industry Bread Pudding
|$9.00
More about Dad's Pub and Grub
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dad's Pub and Grub
1050 Brinton Rd, Pittsburgh
|Bread Pudding
|$6.99
More about Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street
Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street
1100 North Canal Street, Pittsburgh
|Cinnamon Apple Bread Pudding w Butterscotch Sauce
|$10.00
Housemade from brioche w a cinnamon & vanilla laced custard w apples & a side of housemade butterscotch sauce.
This can be sent home cold to be baked at there or we can do it for you - if you want it hot give us a few - it takes about 20 minutes.
Vegetarian