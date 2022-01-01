Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve bread pudding

Lot 17 image

 

Lot 17

4617 Liberty Ave, Bloomfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$6.00
More about Lot 17
Industry Public House Lawrenceville image

 

Industry Public House Lawrenceville - 4305 Butler St

4305 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Industry Bread Pudding$9.00
More about Industry Public House Lawrenceville - 4305 Butler St
Dad's Pub & Grub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dad's Pub and Grub

1050 Brinton Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (316 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$6.99
More about Dad's Pub and Grub
Consumer pic

 

Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street

1100 North Canal Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Apple Bread Pudding w Butterscotch Sauce$10.00
Housemade from brioche w a cinnamon & vanilla laced custard w apples & a side of housemade butterscotch sauce.
This can be sent home cold to be baked at there or we can do it for you - if you want it hot give us a few - it takes about 20 minutes.
Vegetarian
More about Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street

