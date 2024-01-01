Brulee in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve brulee
More about Roman Bistro - Forest Hills
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Roman Bistro - Forest Hills
2104 Ardmore Blvd, Pittsburgh
|Creme Brulee
|$7.00
More about Yotea & Yoka Kitchen 友茶&友家厨房 - 4615 Centre Avenue
Yotea & Yoka Kitchen 友茶&友家厨房 - 4615 Centre Avenue
4615 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Caramel Creme Brulee 焦糖烤布蕾
|$3.99
3 inch,Caramel Crème brûlée is a decadent dessert that consists of a rich custard base with a nice crackly layer of caramelized sugar on top of it. So delicate and smooth.