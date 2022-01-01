Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve bruschetta

Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House

307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bruschetta$7.50
Sliced & Toasted Baguette—Topped with Homemade Fresh Tomato Bruschetta —Melted Provolone
More about Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

New York Super Subs - Fox Chapel

1122 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BIG Turkey Bruschetta$9.40
BIG Turkey Bruschetta special! A
half pound of grilled turkey and melted swiss on
marble rye with lettuce, tomato and our homemade
tomato vinaigrette.
More about New York Super Subs - Fox Chapel
Roman Bistro image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Roman Bistro

2104 Ardmore Blvd, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.1 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta$9.00
More about Roman Bistro

