Bruschetta in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve bruschetta
More about Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh
|Bruschetta
|$7.50
Sliced & Toasted Baguette—Topped with Homemade Fresh Tomato Bruschetta —Melted Provolone
More about New York Super Subs - Fox Chapel
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
New York Super Subs - Fox Chapel
1122 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh
|BIG Turkey Bruschetta
|$9.40
BIG Turkey Bruschetta special! A
half pound of grilled turkey and melted swiss on
marble rye with lettuce, tomato and our homemade
tomato vinaigrette.