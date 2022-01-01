Buffalo chicken salad in Pittsburgh

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta

3047 W Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (2475 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.99
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Jim's Tavern

255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1401 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad$12.99
Hand battered crispy buffalo chicken over mixed greens with celery, banana peppers, red onion and bleu cheese crumbles tossed in our buttermilk ranch
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo atop mixed greens with celery, banana peppers, red onion and bleu cheese crumbles tossed in our buttermilk ranch
Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs image

 

Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs

183 Butler Street, Floor 1, Etna

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, pepperoncinis, fries, breaded chicken, cheddar cheese, blended cheese & hot sauce
6b6fdce7-f7ab-4004-b8d2-e84f49814ea9 image

 

Eadie's Market & Catering

500 Grant St, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad (GF option - grilled chicken)$11.29
Buffalo chicken tenders, diced celery, tomato, cucumbers, and shredded cheddar over iceberg mix with your choice of dressing.
Nobby’s Pizzeria image

PIZZA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Nobby’s Pizzeria

373 Vanadium Rd, pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.95
Fried Chicken Strips tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Cut Fries, and Provolone Cheese on Top of our Garden Salad
Maxwell's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Maxwell's Pizza

600 Lincoln Ave, Bellevue

Avg 4.5 (240 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.49
Pizza Roma image

 

Pizza Roma

8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Your choice of either grilled or fried buffalo chicken over a bed of iceberg & field greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, croutons, provolone & mozzarella cheese, and french fries. Served with one 3oz. dressing.
Gussy's Bagels & Deli image

 

Gussy's Bagels & Deli

3606 5th avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Amish Buffalo Chicken Salad Half Pound$8.00
Mario's East Side Saloon image

 

Mario's East Side Saloon

5442 Walnut St, Shadyside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.00
Mario's South Side Saloon image

PIZZA • GRILL

Mario's South Side Saloon

1514 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1353 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.00
Slice on Broadway image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Slice on Broadway

2128 Broadway Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (1783 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.99
Sliced Chicken tossed in Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, Green Peppers, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Fresh Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing.
Slice on Broadway image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Slice on Broadway

6004 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (1227 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.99
Sliced Chicken tossed in Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, Green Peppers, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Fresh Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing.
Saloon of Mt. Lebanon image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Saloon of Mt. Lebanon

622 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (400 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.49
fried or grilled. Waffle fries and cheese on top
Dad's Pub & Grub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dad's Pub & Grub

1050 Brinton Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (316 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
LG Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.99
Mixed greens, diced tomato, cucumbers, banana peppers and cheddar jack cheese. Served with a piece of grilled buffalo chicken.
Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant image

 

Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant

219 Fourth Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.99
