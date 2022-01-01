Buffalo chicken salad in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
More about Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta
3047 W Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.99
More about Sunny Jim's Tavern
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunny Jim's Tavern
255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Hand battered crispy buffalo chicken over mixed greens with celery, banana peppers, red onion and bleu cheese crumbles tossed in our buttermilk ranch
|Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo atop mixed greens with celery, banana peppers, red onion and bleu cheese crumbles tossed in our buttermilk ranch
More about Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs
Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs
183 Butler Street, Floor 1, Etna
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, pepperoncinis, fries, breaded chicken, cheddar cheese, blended cheese & hot sauce
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
Eadie's Market & Catering
500 Grant St, Pittsburgh
|Buffalo Chicken Salad (GF option - grilled chicken)
|$11.29
Buffalo chicken tenders, diced celery, tomato, cucumbers, and shredded cheddar over iceberg mix with your choice of dressing.
More about Nobby’s Pizzeria
PIZZA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Nobby’s Pizzeria
373 Vanadium Rd, pittsburgh
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.95
Fried Chicken Strips tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Cut Fries, and Provolone Cheese on Top of our Garden Salad
More about Maxwell's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Maxwell's Pizza
600 Lincoln Ave, Bellevue
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.49
More about Pizza Roma
Pizza Roma
8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Your choice of either grilled or fried buffalo chicken over a bed of iceberg & field greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, croutons, provolone & mozzarella cheese, and french fries. Served with one 3oz. dressing.
More about Gussy's Bagels & Deli
Gussy's Bagels & Deli
3606 5th avenue, Oakland
|Amish Buffalo Chicken Salad Half Pound
|$8.00
More about Mario's East Side Saloon
Mario's East Side Saloon
5442 Walnut St, Shadyside
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.00
More about Mario's South Side Saloon
PIZZA • GRILL
Mario's South Side Saloon
1514 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.00
More about Slice on Broadway
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Slice on Broadway
2128 Broadway Ave, Pittsburgh
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Sliced Chicken tossed in Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, Green Peppers, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Fresh Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing.
More about Slice on Broadway
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Slice on Broadway
6004 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Sliced Chicken tossed in Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, Green Peppers, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Fresh Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing.
More about Saloon of Mt. Lebanon
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Saloon of Mt. Lebanon
622 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$11.49
fried or grilled. Waffle fries and cheese on top
More about Dad's Pub & Grub
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dad's Pub & Grub
1050 Brinton Rd, Pittsburgh
|LG Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Mixed greens, diced tomato, cucumbers, banana peppers and cheddar jack cheese. Served with a piece of grilled buffalo chicken.