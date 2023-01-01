Bulgogi in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve bulgogi
Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street
Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street
1100 North Canal Street, Pittsburgh
|Sesame Crusted Tofu Bulgogi Bowl
|$0.00
Tofu marinated in our housemade bulgogi sauce, rolled in black & white sesame seeds served on a bed of scallion jasmine rice with broccoli, roasted heirloom carrots, charred sweet onion and sides of crushed peanuts and bulgogi sauce.
Vegetarian. Gluten Free.
|Broccoli & Heirloom Carrot w Bulgogi Sauce
|$0.00
Fresh broccoli & roasted heirloom carrots w a side of housemade bulgogi sauce.
Vegan. Vegetarian. Gluten Free.
Small feeds 2ppl, Large 4ppl.
K-Station - Pittsburgh
K-Station - Pittsburgh
4236 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Bolgugi Beef Meal Box
|$14.95
Flank Steak, Kimchi Salad, Rice, Corn Sesame Seed, and Red Cabbage Slaw Mix.
|Bulgogi Bao Bun
|$8.50
|Korean Bulgogi Beef Burrito
|$11.50
Beef, Kimchi Salad, Rice, Corn, Red Cabbage Mix, and Spicy Mayo.