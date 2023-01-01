Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bulgogi in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve bulgogi

Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street

1100 North Canal Street, Pittsburgh

Takeout
Sesame Crusted Tofu Bulgogi Bowl$0.00
Tofu marinated in our housemade bulgogi sauce, rolled in black & white sesame seeds served on a bed of scallion jasmine rice with broccoli, roasted heirloom carrots, charred sweet onion and sides of crushed peanuts and bulgogi sauce.
Vegetarian. Gluten Free.
Broccoli & Heirloom Carrot w Bulgogi Sauce$0.00
Fresh broccoli & roasted heirloom carrots w a side of housemade bulgogi sauce.
Vegan. Vegetarian. Gluten Free.
Small feeds 2ppl, Large 4ppl.
More about Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street
K-Station - Pittsburgh

4236 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh

TakeoutFast Pay
Bolgugi Beef Meal Box$14.95
Flank Steak, Kimchi Salad, Rice, Corn Sesame Seed, and Red Cabbage Slaw Mix.
Bulgogi Bao Bun$8.50
Korean Bulgogi Beef Burrito$11.50
Beef, Kimchi Salad, Rice, Corn, Red Cabbage Mix, and Spicy Mayo.
More about K-Station - Pittsburgh
Bae Bae's Kitchen

951 Liberty Ave Unit 1B, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (532 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Bulgogi Beef$18.00
Marinated Grass Fed Beef Ribeye. Grilled with Onions, Green Peppers, Carrots, Spring Onions and Truffle Oil
More about Bae Bae's Kitchen

