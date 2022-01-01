Cake in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve cake
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunny Jim's Tavern
255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh
|Lemoncello Cake
|$6.99
Silky and decadent
|Carrot Cake
|$6.99
Momma's Carrot Cake
|Crab Cake Sand
|$12.99
Made to order crab cake topped with cheddar & tomato on a toasted english muffin served with fries, chips or coleslaw & side remoulade sauce
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Vallozzi's Pittsburgh
220 5th Ave, Pittsburgh
|Crab Cakes
|$48.00
Asparagus, Fennel, Spicy Cauliflower, Lemon-Pepper Aioli
Aladdin's Eatery
929 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh
|Carrot Cake
|$6.00
Contains Nuts.
|Banana Fudge Cake
|$6.00
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh
|Carrot Cake
|$4.95
|Plain Cheese Cake
|$4.95
|Chocolate Outrage Cake
|$4.95
Fig & Ash Wood Fire Kitchen
514 E Ohio St, Pittsburgh
|Wood-Fired Crab Cake
|$14.00
blood orange-pickled fennel | smoked pepper aioli
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Lock & Dam Dog Shop
7331 Butler St, Pittsburgh
|Cake Milkshake
|$5.50
Mintt Indian Cuisine
3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh
|Indian Pastry Cake
|$2.49
Tocayo Taqueria & Tequila
810 Ivy Street, Pittsburgh
|Espresso Lava Cake
|$9.00
Espresso Ice Cream paired with Molten Lava Cake and Sesame Seed Candy.
|Tres Leches Cake
|$7.00
Vanilla Cake made with three different types of Milk.
Allegro Hearth Bakery
2034 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh
|7" Cake
|$40.00
|Cake by the Slice
|$5.50
|Apple Cinnamon Coffee Cake
|$8.50
Spongey and light, a traditional breakfast cake made with apples and cinnamon, liberally dusted in powdered sugar.
Cafe Moulin
732 Filbert Street, Shadyside
|Cheese Cake Crepe
|$9.00
mascarpone, dark chocolate, berry compote
Saxbys
4200 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh
|Crumb Cake
|$2.95
A tender crumb cake, topped with brown sugar, sweet cinnamon streusel, and dusted with powered sugar. Hint: Pairs well with a Pep Talk!
The Colombian Spot - Southside
2019 E Carson St, Carson
|Whole Tres Leches Cake
|$52.00
Eadie's Market & Catering
500 Grant St, Pittsburgh
|Chocolate Cake / Chocolate Frosting
|$3.69
|Lemon Mousse Cake
|$4.69
|Maryland Crab Cake Entree
|$23.99
Two jumbo lump crab cakes served with buttermilk whipped potatoes, julienne vegetables, and cracked mustard cream.
PIZZA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Nobby’s Pizzeria
373 Vanadium Rd, pittsburgh
|Cake Pops- Chocolate Chip
|$2.00
|Coffee Cake
|$3.00
Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys
599 Dorseyville Rd, Pittsburgh
|Lava Cake
|$8.00
|Crab Cakes
|$40.00
2 Homemade crab cakes topped with a lemon butter sauce served with a starch and a veggie
Pizza Roma
8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$6.75
|Lemon Coconut Cake
|$6.75
|Triple Chocolate Cake
|$6.75
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Garden Restaurant
4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh
|Cookie Dough Cheese Cake
|$3.99
|Carrot Cake
|$3.99
TAPAS
Silk Elephant
1712 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh
|Crab Cake
|$23.00
|Fish Cakes
|$6.00
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$7.00
The Speckled Egg
501 Grant St Suite #160, Pittsburgh
|Baby Cakes
|$5.00
Small stack of buttermilk poppyseed pancakes with butter and a side of maple syrup
Aladdin's Eatery
5878 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
|Carrot Cake
|$6.00
Contains Nuts.
PIZZA • GRILL
Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room
139 7th St, Pittsburgh
|Emily's Chocolate Cake (GF)
|$10.00
Flourless dark chocolate cake with mixed berry compote and fresh whipped cream
Aladdin's Eatery
4885 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh
|Cake Slice
|$6.00
|Carrot Cake
|$6.00
Contains Nuts.
Revival on Lincoln
366 Lincoln Ave., Pittsburgh
|Revival Baltimore Style Crab Cakes ~ Roasted Cauliflower, Kohlrabi with Caraway
|$35.00
SANDWICHES
Ineffable Cà Phê
3920 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
|Winter Toast (Roasted Almond, Chocolate Mousse, Rum Cake)
|$16.74
Steel Mill Saloon
1225 Grandview Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Jacked Up Cakes
|$9.00
A Vegan delight. Two 3oz. Jackfruit cakes with our Mill made Chipotle Aioli sauce. This could turn anyone vegan.
Aladdin's Eatery
630 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh
|Banana Fudge Cake
|$6.00
|Chocolate Nightfall Cake
|$6.00
|Carrot Cake
|$6.00
The Colombian Spot - Oakland
3533 Forbes Av, Pittsburgh
|Tres Leches Cake
|$5.50
New York Super Subs
1827 Murry ave, Pittsburgh
|Triple Chocolate Cake
|$5.25
Dense chocolate cake with silky dark chocolate icing.
