Cake in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Jim's Tavern

255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1401 reviews)
Takeout
Lemoncello Cake$6.99
Silky and decadent
Carrot Cake$6.99
Momma's Carrot Cake
Crab Cake Sand$12.99
Made to order crab cake topped with cheddar & tomato on a toasted english muffin served with fries, chips or coleslaw & side remoulade sauce
Vallozzi's Pittsburgh image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Vallozzi's Pittsburgh

220 5th Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (392 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cakes$48.00
Asparagus, Fennel, Spicy Cauliflower, Lemon-Pepper Aioli
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

929 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
Banana Fudge Cake$6.00
Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House

307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$4.95
Plain Cheese Cake$4.95
Chocolate Outrage Cake$4.95
Fig & Ash Wood Fire Kitchen image

 

Fig & Ash Wood Fire Kitchen

514 E Ohio St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wood-Fired Crab Cake$14.00
blood orange-pickled fennel | smoked pepper aioli
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Lock & Dam Dog Shop

7331 Butler St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (52 reviews)
Takeout
Cake Milkshake$5.50
Item pic

 

Mintt Indian Cuisine

3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (2612 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Indian Pastry Cake$2.49
Item pic

 

Tocayo Taqueria & Tequila

810 Ivy Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Espresso Lava Cake$9.00
Espresso Ice Cream paired with Molten Lava Cake and Sesame Seed Candy.
Tres Leches Cake$7.00
Vanilla Cake made with three different types of Milk.
Item pic

 

Allegro Hearth Bakery

2034 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (136 reviews)
Takeout
7" Cake$40.00
Cake by the Slice$5.50
Apple Cinnamon Coffee Cake$8.50
Spongey and light, a traditional breakfast cake made with apples and cinnamon, liberally dusted in powdered sugar.
Item pic

 

Cafe Moulin

732 Filbert Street, Shadyside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Cake Crepe$9.00
mascarpone, dark chocolate, berry compote
Item pic

 

Saxbys

4200 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crumb Cake$2.95
A tender crumb cake, topped with brown sugar, sweet cinnamon streusel, and dusted with powered sugar. Hint: Pairs well with a Pep Talk!
The Colombian Spot - Southside image

 

The Colombian Spot - Southside

2019 E Carson St, Carson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Whole Tres Leches Cake$52.00
Item pic

 

Eadie's Market & Catering

500 Grant St, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake / Chocolate Frosting$3.69
Lemon Mousse Cake$4.69
Maryland Crab Cake Entree$23.99
Two jumbo lump crab cakes served with buttermilk whipped potatoes, julienne vegetables, and cracked mustard cream.
Nobby’s Pizzeria image

PIZZA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Nobby’s Pizzeria

373 Vanadium Rd, pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cake Pops- Chocolate Chip$2.00
Coffee Cake$3.00
Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys image

 

Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys

599 Dorseyville Rd, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lava Cake$8.00
Crab Cakes$40.00
2 Homemade crab cakes topped with a lemon butter sauce served with a starch and a veggie
Pizza Roma image

 

Pizza Roma

8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Mousse Cake$6.75
Lemon Coconut Cake$6.75
Triple Chocolate Cake$6.75
The Garden Restaurant image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Garden Restaurant

4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie Dough Cheese Cake$3.99
Carrot Cake$3.99
Silk Elephant image

TAPAS

Silk Elephant

1712 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake$23.00
Fish Cakes$6.00
Chocolate Lava Cake$7.00
The Speckled Egg image

 

The Speckled Egg

501 Grant St Suite #160, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baby Cakes$5.00
Small stack of buttermilk poppyseed pancakes with butter and a side of maple syrup
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

5878 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.1 (574 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room image

PIZZA • GRILL

Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room

139 7th St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1642 reviews)
Takeout
Emily's Chocolate Cake (GF)$10.00
Flourless dark chocolate cake with mixed berry compote and fresh whipped cream
Banner pic

 

Koala Coffee and Tea

820 W Ingomar Rd, McCandless

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coffee Cake$3.50
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

4885 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cake Slice$6.00
Carrot Cake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
Revival on Lincoln image

 

Revival on Lincoln

366 Lincoln Ave., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Revival Baltimore Style Crab Cakes ~ Roasted Cauliflower, Kohlrabi with Caraway$35.00
Ineffable Cà Phê image

SANDWICHES

Ineffable Cà Phê

3920 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (565 reviews)
Takeout
Winter Toast (Roasted Almond, Chocolate Mousse, Rum Cake)$16.74
Banner pic

 

Steel Mill Saloon

1225 Grandview Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jacked Up Cakes$9.00
A Vegan delight. Two 3oz. Jackfruit cakes with our Mill made Chipotle Aioli sauce. This could turn anyone vegan.
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

630 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (2398 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Banana Fudge Cake$6.00
Chocolate Nightfall Cake$6.00
Carrot Cake$6.00
Item pic

 

The Colombian Spot - Oakland

3533 Forbes Av, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tres Leches Cake$5.50
Item pic

 

New York Super Subs

1827 Murry ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Triple Chocolate Cake$5.25
Dense chocolate cake with silky dark chocolate icing.
Twelve Whiskey Barbecue image

 

Twelve Whiskey Barbecue

1222 East Carson St., Pittsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corn Cakes$3.00
