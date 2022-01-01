Calamari in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve calamari
Sunny Jim's Tavern
255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh
|Crispy Calamari
|$10.99
Hand breaded and flash fried, served with sweet Thai chili sauce.
Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel
1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh
|salt and pepper calamari
|$15.00
wok-fried, red pepper, longhorn pepper, onion, chili pepper, ginger, garlic
|GF salt and pepper calamari
|$14.00
Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room
139 7th St, Pittsburgh
|New! Crispy Calamari
|$16.00
Buttermilk-marinated calamari, Italian herbs, Parmigiano-Reggiano, fresh lemon, San Marzano marinara
Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville
5147 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|Calamari
|$11.00
Dive Bar and Grille - South Side
2132 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|Calamari
|$11.00
Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square
607 S Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh
|Calamari
|$11.00