Calamari in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve calamari

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Jim's Tavern

255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1401 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Calamari$10.99
Hand breaded and flash fried, served with sweet Thai chili sauce.
Lot 17

4617 Liberty Ave, Bloomfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari$12.00
TAPAS

Silk Elephant

1712 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Calamari$6.00
Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel

1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
salt and pepper calamari$15.00
wok-fried, red pepper, longhorn pepper, onion, chili pepper, ginger, garlic
GF salt and pepper calamari$14.00
PIZZA • GRILL

Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room

139 7th St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1642 reviews)
Takeout
New! Crispy Calamari$16.00
Buttermilk-marinated calamari, Italian herbs, Parmigiano-Reggiano, fresh lemon, San Marzano marinara
Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville

5147 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Calamari$11.00
Dive Bar and Grille - South Side

2132 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Calamari$11.00
Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square

607 S Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Calamari$11.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Roman Bistro

2104 Ardmore Blvd, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.1 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$14.00
