Pittsburgh restaurants you'll love

Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Pittsburgh

Must-try Pittsburgh restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Scratch & Co.

1720 Lowrie Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BYO Bagel$3.00
Hellbender Bagels plus toppings of your choice!
Cinnamon Sugar Donuts$2.00
house made, fresh, daily
Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Two fried eggs, bacon, american cheese with choice of brioche or bagel
| gluten-free bread available |
Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta

3047 W Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (2475 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gluten Free Pizza$13.99
Breadsticks$8.99
2 Liters$3.89
Sunny Jim's Tavern image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Jim's Tavern

255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1401 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
6 Smoked Wings$7.99
VOTED...Best Wings in the Burgh
King of the Wing Competition.
Rubbed with savory spices and slow smoked over hardwood tossed in your favorite sauce or spice and served with ranch.
12 Smoked Wings$12.99
VOTED...Best Wings in the Burgh
King of the Wing Competition.
Rubbed with savory spices and slow smoked over hardwood tossed in your favorite sauce or spice and served with ranch.
12 Fried Wings$12.99
VOTED...Best Wings in the Burgh
King of the Wing Competition.
Deep fried to a crispy golden brown tossed in your favorite sauce or spice and served with ranch
Main pic

 

Prince of India -

3614 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Rice$2.49
Basmati rice.
Samosa$5.99
Two Pieces. Deep fried savory pastry stuffed with spiced shredded potatoes and peas.
Appetizer Platter$6.99
One samosa, handful of pakora, and Aloo Tikki or Chicken Tikka
Consumer pic

 

FUKU TEA - South Craig (Near CMU)

300 South Craig ST., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#2 Large Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)$5.15
Can not adjust the sweetness
#2 Small Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)$4.40
Can not adjust the sweetness
#3 Large Green Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)$5.35
Can not adjust the sweetness
Consumer pic

 

Kitchen+Bar - 4th District - Drury Plaza #172

745 Grant Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mojito$11.00
Bacardi, Fresh Lime, Mint, Simple Syrup
Tenders+Tots$13.00
Breaded Chicken Tenders served with tater tots
Classic Burger$12.00
1/4 Pound Burger with Cheese
The Crack'd Egg image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Crack'd EGG

4131 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (1282 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
THE EASTWOOD$14.99
Go Ahead.... Make your Day! This Fluffy Omelet is Stuffed with Ham, PA Amish Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Green Peppers & Onions. Served with your choice of Potato and Toast.
2 EGG COMBO$9.99
Your choice of Egg Style & Breakfast Meat. Easy Peasy just to Please with Potato & Toast.
YOUR WAY$12.99
3 Egg Fluffy Omelet with your Choice of 1 *Breakfast Meat then choose 4 ingredients: Cheddar, Feta, Ghost Pepper Cheese, American, Mozzarella, Swiss, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Spinach, Sauerkraut, Olives, Tomato with your choice of Potato and Toast.
Lot 17 image

 

Lot 17

4617 Liberty Ave, Bloomfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$13.00
burger with cheese
Caesar$10.00
(6) Wings$8.00
Consumer pic

 

Sushi ATARASHI - South Hills

1720 washington rd, pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gyoza$0.00
Deep-fried seafood dumplings
Eye of the Tiger Roll$11.35
Crabstick(Kani), ebi shrimp, crispy fried onion flakes, 7-spice chili powder, avocado, fresh jalapeño, topped with a cucumber wasabi dressing drizzle
Build Your Own Poke' Bowl$0.00
Build your own bowl on a base of your choosing with your choice of proteins and toppings. Each bowl is served with your choice of sauce and topped with garnishes of your choosing.
Sly Fox Taphouse image

 

Sly Fox Taphouse - Downtown Pittsburgh

300 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Italian Grinder$11.00
Trio of Italian Meats with Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, & Banana Pepper Vinaigrette on a Mancini's Bun
Side Salad$5.00
Romaine topped with Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, & Cheddar Cheese served with your choice of dressing
Southwest Salad$9.00
Romaine topped with Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Cheddar, & Tortilla Chips with Salsa & Chipotle Ranch
Consumer pic

 

Masala House Indian Bistro - 5102 Baum blvd

5102 Baum blvd, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tikka Masala$15.00
Delicious, creamy, tomato-based recipe simmered with a blend of bold spices and fenugreek.
Rasmalai$7.00
Is a popular East Indian Delicacy made with milk, a curdling agent, sugar, nuts, saffron and cardamoms.
Daal of the Day$15.00
Lentils slow cooked with delectable Indian spices. Please ask your waiter for today’s special creation
Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill - Mt. Washington

201 Shiloh St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.1 (712 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Easy Out Burger$14.00
Buffalo Chicken Dip$12.00
Gyro$11.99
Pamela’s Diner image

 

Pamela’s Diner - Strip District

60 21st Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Chip Banana Hotcakes$10.50
Our famous hotcakes, rolled and stuffed with bananas, chocolate chips, & whipped cream
Strawberry Hotcakes$10.50
Our famous hotcakes, rolled and stuffed with fresh strawberries, brown sugar, sour cream, & topped with whip cream
The Morning After Breakfast Special$11.50
Comes with a short stack of our famous hotcakes, 2 eggs any style, and a choice of meat. Substitute the short stack for one of our specialty hotcakes for just $2
Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bado's Pizza Grille & Ale House

307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Breadsticks$8.95
Bread baked in the shape of a stick. Dusted with parm cheese and garlic salt
12 Wings$15.95
Wing orders cannot be divided up into different sauces, but wings can come plain with sauces on the side.
Italian Hoagie$0.00
Salami, capicola ham and pepperoni. Baked with provolone cheese then topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and homemade hoagie oil.
Consumer pic

 

Chikn - Oakland - 3712 Forbes Ave

3712 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MacDaddy$12.50
Nashville Style Fried Chicken Breast, Southern Comeback Sauce, and Homemade Mac n Cheese on a Fresh Brioche Bun
Nashville Hot Fries$9.50
Nashville Style Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken Tenders, Crinkle-Cut Fries, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon & Red Peppers
Chikn Nugs$9.50
Nashville Style Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken Nuggets, served with Southern Comeback Dipping Sauce & Fresh Dill Pickles (Basket of 10)
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Lock & Dam Dog Shop

7331 Butler St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (52 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dam Deluxe$6.00
Classic burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and our house burger sauce
Grunge Dog$5.50
Our most unique dog, but an instant favorite! Rich garlic cream cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, and sweet-heat candied jalapenos.
CUSTOM BURGER$6.00
Create your own custom burger!
Mintt Indian Cuisine image

 

Mintt Indian Cuisine

3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (2612 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken 65$10.99
Deep-fried boneless chicken in spicy ginger, garlic, red chili and ground black pepper marinade
Paneer Tikka Masala$13.49
Grilled cottage cheese cubes cooked
in a rich creamy sauce
Butter Chicken$14.99
Boneless chicken tenders cooked in a touch of butter and creamy tomato sauce
Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs image

 

Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs

268 Freeport Road, Blawnox

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wings$0.00
Buttermilk brined & smoked, then Fried until crispy. Sauce choices: Hot, mild, bbq, garlic parm, spicy garlic parm, old bay, season salt and racing raspberry.
Italian$0.00
Pepperoni, salami, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & homemade Italian dressing
Provolone Stix$5.25
w/Marinara
Banner pic

 

Giovanni's Pizza and Pasta - 123 6th Street

123 6th Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Plain/cheese Bread Twists$7.99
Twisted dough baked with garlic butter sauce and Parmesan cheese with a side of tomato sauce for dipping
12 Wings$14.99
Jumbo Wings with your choice of Mild, Hot, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Wing Dust or Sweet Chili Ranch or Blue Cheese upon request (comes with ranch dressing)
Buffalo Chicken pizza
Grilled chicken strips, fries, mozzarella, provolone cheese on Buffalo sauce and ranch dressing on the side
Spak Bros. Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Spak Brothers Pizza

5107 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (976 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SM Pizza$9.99
10" SM / 6-cut / Pizza cheese, tomato sauce and your choice of toppings ($1.50 ea.) 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese
Seitan Wings$6.49
10oz. portion of seitan wings, fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of sauce and side (x1). 🅥 To make vegan: choose a vegan sauce and side of Vegan Ranch. (**NOTE** Wing order may not be split, but two sauces can be mixed together.)
XL Pizza$17.49
18" XL / 12-cut / Pizza cheese, tomato sauce and your choice of toppings ($2.00 ea.) 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese
Tocayo Taqueria & Tequila image

 

Tocayo Taqueria & Tequila

810 Ivy Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pick Two Combo$16.00
Choose from the following Two Items. Accompanied with Rice and Black Beans.
Fish$18.00
Flour Tortilla with Seasonal Breaded Fish, Cabbage Slaw, Cilantro Lime Salsa, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, and Scallions.
Shrimp$19.00
Flour Tortilla with Crispy Shrimp, Black Beans, Mango Salsa, Fried Plantains, and Pineapple Salsa.
Industry Public House North Fayette image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Industry Public House North Fayette

140 Andrew Dr, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.7 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pretzel$16.00
Wings$0.00
Filament Fries$7.00
Consumer pic

 

Campus Deli - 400 Semple St, Pittsburgh PA, 15213

400 Semple Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BLT$7.99
A generous amount of bacon on top of lettuce and tomato on crisp Italian bread lightly covered with mayo.
Professor$7.99
A mouthwatering sub with savory strips of chicken tenders and capicola on a Mancini’s baguette. Topped with American cheese, crisp lettuce, fresh tomatoes and Thousand Island dressing, this sub is a feast for your taste buds.
Pittsburgh Cheesesteak$7.99
Thinly sliced ribeye, American cheese, and beautifully grilled onions.
The Abbey on Butler Street image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Abbey on Butler Street - 4635 Butler Street

4635 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.1 (1188 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Clockwork Orange
Cinnamon Roll$10.00
Buttermilk Biscuit$4.00
Cinderlands Warehouse image

 

Cinderlands Warehouse

2601 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (382 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hazy Danger: Extreme - Hazy DIPA - 16oz 4pack$21.00
Hazy double IPA brewed with our friends at Other Half Brewing. Hopped with Nelson Sauvin, Rakau, and NZ Cascade. 8.3% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.
Smashed Wagyu Burger$17.00
Griddled Onion / Dijionnaise / American Cheese / Bread & Butter Pickles / House-Made Potato Roll from Baker Ben Martin || ALLERGENS: Dairy/Gluten || Pairs nicely with an IPA
Squish - Hazy Pale Ale - 16oz 4pack$16.00
Our house pale ale brewed with Citra, Simcoe, Amarillo and Crystal 5.5% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. No exceptions.
Allegro Hearth Bakery image

 

Allegro - Vegan Bakery & Sandwich Shop - Same-Day Pickup

2034 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (136 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rugelach$3.00
Thin crisp dough rolled with filling and walnuts, topped with raw sugar. Choice of apricot, raspberry, or chocolate filling.
Sourdough Focaccia Slice$4.50
Available after 11:30am daily.
Slice of pan baked Sourdough, stuffed and layered with veg and spices.
Cookie$3.25
Chocolate Chip: Belgian dark chocolate chip cookie, made with olive oil and sprinkled with Maldon salt flakes
Walnut Brownie: Chocolate cookie loaded with chocolate chunks and walnuts
Point Brugge Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Point Brugge Cafe

401 Hastings Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (2236 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burger$14.00
lettuce, onion, pickle on kaiser roll served with side salad
Chicken Milanese$23.00
Lemon basil panko breading, arugula, tomatoes, red onion, artichokes, radish, lemon vinaigrette, grana padana
Chaud Chèvre Salad$17.00
mixed greens, warmed goat cheese, asparagus, roasted red peppers, lemon vinaigrette
add salmon, shrimp or chicken
Cafe Moulin image

 

Cafe Moulin

732 Filbert Street, Shadyside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Alaska$12.00
smoked salmon, herb cream, baby spinach, pesto and side salad
Bristol$12.00
Turkey, goat gouda cheese, avocado, béchamel and side salad
Amsterdam French Toast$13.00
Turkish sausage, eggs, side maple butter
Consumer pic

 

Upstreet Diner - 1711 Murray ave

1711 Murray ave, Squirrel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cyprus$14.00
sujuk(beef breakfast sausage) eggs topped with hollandaise aioli side grilled halloumi( semi hard Cyprus cheese) ajvar(Serbian roasted red vegetables spread) croissant sandwich.
ben-eddict-ive$14.00
eight layers of thin dough cheese pastry topped with mortadella(%100 beef)over easy egg and hollandaise aioli with side Israeli Salad.
Diet Pepsi$2.99
Main pic

 

Pho and Roll Vietnamese Kitchen - 216 N Highland AVE

216 N Highland AVE, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SUMMER ROLL$8.00
Fresh Summer Roll wrapped in rice paper, choices of protein available.
PHO$16.00
VIET COFFEE$5.00
