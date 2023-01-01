Pittsburgh restaurants you'll love
Must-try Pittsburgh restaurants
Scratch & Co.
1720 Lowrie Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|BYO Bagel
|$3.00
Hellbender Bagels plus toppings of your choice!
|Cinnamon Sugar Donuts
|$2.00
house made, fresh, daily
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Two fried eggs, bacon, american cheese with choice of brioche or bagel
| gluten-free bread available |
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta
3047 W Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Gluten Free Pizza
|$13.99
|Breadsticks
|$8.99
|2 Liters
|$3.89
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunny Jim's Tavern
255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|6 Smoked Wings
|$7.99
VOTED...Best Wings in the Burgh
King of the Wing Competition.
Rubbed with savory spices and slow smoked over hardwood tossed in your favorite sauce or spice and served with ranch.
|12 Smoked Wings
|$12.99
VOTED...Best Wings in the Burgh
King of the Wing Competition.
Rubbed with savory spices and slow smoked over hardwood tossed in your favorite sauce or spice and served with ranch.
|12 Fried Wings
|$12.99
VOTED...Best Wings in the Burgh
King of the Wing Competition.
Deep fried to a crispy golden brown tossed in your favorite sauce or spice and served with ranch
Prince of India -
3614 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Rice
|$2.49
Basmati rice.
|Samosa
|$5.99
Two Pieces. Deep fried savory pastry stuffed with spiced shredded potatoes and peas.
|Appetizer Platter
|$6.99
One samosa, handful of pakora, and Aloo Tikki or Chicken Tikka
FUKU TEA - South Craig (Near CMU)
300 South Craig ST., Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|#2 Large Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)
|$5.15
Can not adjust the sweetness
|#2 Small Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)
|$4.40
Can not adjust the sweetness
|#3 Large Green Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)
|$5.35
Can not adjust the sweetness
Kitchen+Bar - 4th District - Drury Plaza #172
745 Grant Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Mojito
|$11.00
Bacardi, Fresh Lime, Mint, Simple Syrup
|Tenders+Tots
|$13.00
Breaded Chicken Tenders served with tater tots
|Classic Burger
|$12.00
1/4 Pound Burger with Cheese
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Crack'd EGG
4131 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|THE EASTWOOD
|$14.99
Go Ahead.... Make your Day! This Fluffy Omelet is Stuffed with Ham, PA Amish Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Green Peppers & Onions. Served with your choice of Potato and Toast.
|2 EGG COMBO
|$9.99
Your choice of Egg Style & Breakfast Meat. Easy Peasy just to Please with Potato & Toast.
|YOUR WAY
|$12.99
3 Egg Fluffy Omelet with your Choice of 1 *Breakfast Meat then choose 4 ingredients: Cheddar, Feta, Ghost Pepper Cheese, American, Mozzarella, Swiss, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Spinach, Sauerkraut, Olives, Tomato with your choice of Potato and Toast.
Lot 17
4617 Liberty Ave, Bloomfield
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$13.00
burger with cheese
|Caesar
|$10.00
|(6) Wings
|$8.00
Sushi ATARASHI - South Hills
1720 washington rd, pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Gyoza
|$0.00
Deep-fried seafood dumplings
|Eye of the Tiger Roll
|$11.35
Crabstick(Kani), ebi shrimp, crispy fried onion flakes, 7-spice chili powder, avocado, fresh jalapeño, topped with a cucumber wasabi dressing drizzle
|Build Your Own Poke' Bowl
|$0.00
Build your own bowl on a base of your choosing with your choice of proteins and toppings. Each bowl is served with your choice of sauce and topped with garnishes of your choosing.
Sly Fox Taphouse - Downtown Pittsburgh
300 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Italian Grinder
|$11.00
Trio of Italian Meats with Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, & Banana Pepper Vinaigrette on a Mancini's Bun
|Side Salad
|$5.00
Romaine topped with Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, & Cheddar Cheese served with your choice of dressing
|Southwest Salad
|$9.00
Romaine topped with Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Cheddar, & Tortilla Chips with Salsa & Chipotle Ranch
Masala House Indian Bistro - 5102 Baum blvd
5102 Baum blvd, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Tikka Masala
|$15.00
Delicious, creamy, tomato-based recipe simmered with a blend of bold spices and fenugreek.
|Rasmalai
|$7.00
Is a popular East Indian Delicacy made with milk, a curdling agent, sugar, nuts, saffron and cardamoms.
|Daal of the Day
|$15.00
Lentils slow cooked with delectable Indian spices. Please ask your waiter for today’s special creation
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill - Mt. Washington
201 Shiloh St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Easy Out Burger
|$14.00
|Buffalo Chicken Dip
|$12.00
|Gyro
|$11.99
Pamela’s Diner - Strip District
60 21st Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chip Banana Hotcakes
|$10.50
Our famous hotcakes, rolled and stuffed with bananas, chocolate chips, & whipped cream
|Strawberry Hotcakes
|$10.50
Our famous hotcakes, rolled and stuffed with fresh strawberries, brown sugar, sour cream, & topped with whip cream
|The Morning After Breakfast Special
|$11.50
Comes with a short stack of our famous hotcakes, 2 eggs any style, and a choice of meat. Substitute the short stack for one of our specialty hotcakes for just $2
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bado's Pizza Grille & Ale House
307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Breadsticks
|$8.95
Bread baked in the shape of a stick. Dusted with parm cheese and garlic salt
|12 Wings
|$15.95
Wing orders cannot be divided up into different sauces, but wings can come plain with sauces on the side.
|Italian Hoagie
|$0.00
Salami, capicola ham and pepperoni. Baked with provolone cheese then topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and homemade hoagie oil.
Chikn - Oakland - 3712 Forbes Ave
3712 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|MacDaddy
|$12.50
Nashville Style Fried Chicken Breast, Southern Comeback Sauce, and Homemade Mac n Cheese on a Fresh Brioche Bun
|Nashville Hot Fries
|$9.50
Nashville Style Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken Tenders, Crinkle-Cut Fries, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon & Red Peppers
|Chikn Nugs
|$9.50
Nashville Style Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken Nuggets, served with Southern Comeback Dipping Sauce & Fresh Dill Pickles (Basket of 10)
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Lock & Dam Dog Shop
7331 Butler St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Dam Deluxe
|$6.00
Classic burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and our house burger sauce
|Grunge Dog
|$5.50
Our most unique dog, but an instant favorite! Rich garlic cream cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, and sweet-heat candied jalapenos.
|CUSTOM BURGER
|$6.00
Create your own custom burger!
Mintt Indian Cuisine
3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Chicken 65
|$10.99
Deep-fried boneless chicken in spicy ginger, garlic, red chili and ground black pepper marinade
|Paneer Tikka Masala
|$13.49
Grilled cottage cheese cubes cooked
in a rich creamy sauce
|Butter Chicken
|$14.99
Boneless chicken tenders cooked in a touch of butter and creamy tomato sauce
Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs
268 Freeport Road, Blawnox
|Popular items
|Wings
|$0.00
Buttermilk brined & smoked, then Fried until crispy. Sauce choices: Hot, mild, bbq, garlic parm, spicy garlic parm, old bay, season salt and racing raspberry.
|Italian
|$0.00
Pepperoni, salami, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & homemade Italian dressing
|Provolone Stix
|$5.25
w/Marinara
Giovanni's Pizza and Pasta - 123 6th Street
123 6th Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Plain/cheese Bread Twists
|$7.99
Twisted dough baked with garlic butter sauce and Parmesan cheese with a side of tomato sauce for dipping
|12 Wings
|$14.99
Jumbo Wings with your choice of Mild, Hot, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Wing Dust or Sweet Chili Ranch or Blue Cheese upon request (comes with ranch dressing)
|Buffalo Chicken pizza
Grilled chicken strips, fries, mozzarella, provolone cheese on Buffalo sauce and ranch dressing on the side
PIZZA • SALADS
Spak Brothers Pizza
5107 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|SM Pizza
|$9.99
10" SM / 6-cut / Pizza cheese, tomato sauce and your choice of toppings ($1.50 ea.) 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese
|Seitan Wings
|$6.49
10oz. portion of seitan wings, fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of sauce and side (x1). 🅥 To make vegan: choose a vegan sauce and side of Vegan Ranch. (**NOTE** Wing order may not be split, but two sauces can be mixed together.)
|XL Pizza
|$17.49
18" XL / 12-cut / Pizza cheese, tomato sauce and your choice of toppings ($2.00 ea.) 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese
Tocayo Taqueria & Tequila
810 Ivy Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Pick Two Combo
|$16.00
Choose from the following Two Items. Accompanied with Rice and Black Beans.
|Fish
|$18.00
Flour Tortilla with Seasonal Breaded Fish, Cabbage Slaw, Cilantro Lime Salsa, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, and Scallions.
|Shrimp
|$19.00
Flour Tortilla with Crispy Shrimp, Black Beans, Mango Salsa, Fried Plantains, and Pineapple Salsa.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Industry Public House North Fayette
140 Andrew Dr, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Pretzel
|$16.00
|Wings
|$0.00
|Filament Fries
|$7.00
Campus Deli - 400 Semple St, Pittsburgh PA, 15213
400 Semple Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|BLT
|$7.99
A generous amount of bacon on top of lettuce and tomato on crisp Italian bread lightly covered with mayo.
|Professor
|$7.99
A mouthwatering sub with savory strips of chicken tenders and capicola on a Mancini’s baguette. Topped with American cheese, crisp lettuce, fresh tomatoes and Thousand Island dressing, this sub is a feast for your taste buds.
|Pittsburgh Cheesesteak
|$7.99
Thinly sliced ribeye, American cheese, and beautifully grilled onions.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Abbey on Butler Street - 4635 Butler Street
4635 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Clockwork Orange
|Cinnamon Roll
|$10.00
|Buttermilk Biscuit
|$4.00
Cinderlands Warehouse
2601 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Hazy Danger: Extreme - Hazy DIPA - 16oz 4pack
|$21.00
Hazy double IPA brewed with our friends at Other Half Brewing. Hopped with Nelson Sauvin, Rakau, and NZ Cascade. 8.3% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.
|Smashed Wagyu Burger
|$17.00
Griddled Onion / Dijionnaise / American Cheese / Bread & Butter Pickles / House-Made Potato Roll from Baker Ben Martin || ALLERGENS: Dairy/Gluten || Pairs nicely with an IPA
|Squish - Hazy Pale Ale - 16oz 4pack
|$16.00
Our house pale ale brewed with Citra, Simcoe, Amarillo and Crystal 5.5% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. No exceptions.
Allegro - Vegan Bakery & Sandwich Shop - Same-Day Pickup
2034 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Rugelach
|$3.00
Thin crisp dough rolled with filling and walnuts, topped with raw sugar. Choice of apricot, raspberry, or chocolate filling.
|Sourdough Focaccia Slice
|$4.50
Available after 11:30am daily.
Slice of pan baked Sourdough, stuffed and layered with veg and spices.
|Cookie
|$3.25
Chocolate Chip: Belgian dark chocolate chip cookie, made with olive oil and sprinkled with Maldon salt flakes
Walnut Brownie: Chocolate cookie loaded with chocolate chunks and walnuts
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Point Brugge Cafe
401 Hastings Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Burger
|$14.00
lettuce, onion, pickle on kaiser roll served with side salad
|Chicken Milanese
|$23.00
Lemon basil panko breading, arugula, tomatoes, red onion, artichokes, radish, lemon vinaigrette, grana padana
|Chaud Chèvre Salad
|$17.00
mixed greens, warmed goat cheese, asparagus, roasted red peppers, lemon vinaigrette
add salmon, shrimp or chicken
Cafe Moulin
732 Filbert Street, Shadyside
|Popular items
|Alaska
|$12.00
smoked salmon, herb cream, baby spinach, pesto and side salad
|Bristol
|$12.00
Turkey, goat gouda cheese, avocado, béchamel and side salad
|Amsterdam French Toast
|$13.00
Turkish sausage, eggs, side maple butter
Upstreet Diner - 1711 Murray ave
1711 Murray ave, Squirrel Hill
|Popular items
|Cyprus
|$14.00
sujuk(beef breakfast sausage) eggs topped with hollandaise aioli side grilled halloumi( semi hard Cyprus cheese) ajvar(Serbian roasted red vegetables spread) croissant sandwich.
|ben-eddict-ive
|$14.00
eight layers of thin dough cheese pastry topped with mortadella(%100 beef)over easy egg and hollandaise aioli with side Israeli Salad.
|Diet Pepsi
|$2.99