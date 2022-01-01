California rolls in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve california rolls
More about Sushi ATARASHI - South Hills
Sushi ATARASHI - South Hills
1720 washington rd, pittsburgh
|Spicy California Roll
|$8.20
Shredded crabmeat mixed with house spicy sauce, two servings of avocado, two servings of English cucumber
|California Roll
|$8.05
Crabstick(Kani), two servings of avocado, two servings of English cucumber
More about Sushi Too
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Too
5432 Walnut St, Pittsburgh
|California Roll
|$7.00
Crab meat, cucumber, avocado and caviar
|Special California Roll
|$9.00
Raw Salmon, fish roe with mayonnaise
|Spicy California Roll
|$8.00
Crab meat and cucumber, avocado caviar and chef's spicy sauce
More about Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel - 1337 Old Freeport Rd.
Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel - 1337 Old Freeport Rd.
1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh
|spicy california roll
|$9.00
|GF snowcrab california roll
|$12.00
alaskan snow crab, avocado, cucumber, tobiko
|california roll
|$8.00
crabstick, avocado, cucumber, tobiko