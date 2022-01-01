Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

California rolls in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve california rolls

Item pic

 

Sushi ATARASHI - South Hills

1720 washington rd, pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy California Roll$8.20
Shredded crabmeat mixed with house spicy sauce, two servings of avocado, two servings of English cucumber
California Roll$8.05
Crabstick(Kani), two servings of avocado, two servings of English cucumber
More about Sushi ATARASHI - South Hills
California Roll image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Too

5432 Walnut St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (992 reviews)
Takeout
California Roll$7.00
Crab meat, cucumber, avocado and caviar
Special California Roll$9.00
Raw Salmon, fish roe with mayonnaise
Spicy California Roll$8.00
Crab meat and cucumber, avocado caviar and chef's spicy sauce
More about Sushi Too
Item pic

 

Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel - 1337 Old Freeport Rd.

1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
spicy california roll$9.00
GF snowcrab california roll$12.00
alaskan snow crab, avocado, cucumber, tobiko
california roll$8.00
crabstick, avocado, cucumber, tobiko
More about Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel - 1337 Old Freeport Rd.
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi ATARASHI - U. of Pittsburgh

120 Oakland Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy California Roll$8.20
Spicy Kani, Avocado, and Cucumber
More about Sushi ATARASHI - U. of Pittsburgh

Map

Map

