Cappuccino in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve cappuccino
B52 Cafe
5202 Butler Street, Pittsurgh
|Cappuccino
|$4.25
8 oz – Double shot of Espresso in steamed Oat Milk with thick milk foam.
Saxbys
4200 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh
|Cappuccino
|$3.75
Equal parts Go-Getter Espresso and milk, made with heavy foam.
Square Cafe
134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Cappuccino
Equal parts steamed & frothed milk & espresso
PRETZELS • PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Milky Way
2120 Murray ave, Pittsburgh
|Large Cappuccino
|$4.50