Cappuccino in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve cappuccino

Item pic

 

Cafe Moulin

732 Filbert Street, Shadyside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino$4.99
More about Cafe Moulin
B52 Cafe image

 

B52 Cafe

5202 Butler Street, Pittsurgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cappuccino$4.25
8 oz – Double shot of Espresso in steamed Oat Milk with thick milk foam.
More about B52 Cafe
Item pic

 

Saxbys

4200 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$3.75
Equal parts Go-Getter Espresso and milk, made with heavy foam.
More about Saxbys
Item pic

 

Square Cafe

134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.8 (726 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino
Equal parts steamed & frothed milk & espresso
More about Square Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bae Bae's Cafe

945 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino$4.20
More about Bae Bae's Cafe
Ineffable Cà Phê image

SANDWICHES

Ineffable Cà Phê

3920 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (565 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino$4.25
More about Ineffable Cà Phê
Milky Way image

PRETZELS • PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Milky Way

2120 Murray ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (317 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Cappuccino$4.50
More about Milky Way
Item pic

 

Square One

1137 South Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino
Cappuccino
More about Square One

