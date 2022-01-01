Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese salad in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve caprese salad

Pizza Roma image

 

Pizza Roma

8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caprese Salad$12.00
Field greens topped with fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes & fresh basil. Served with a balsamic glaze with balsamic dressing
More about Pizza Roma
SLIDER VIBES image

 

SLIDER VIBES

22 Market Square, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caprese Salad$6.99
Spring Mix, Roma Tomates, Red Onion, Two Slider Sized Pieces of Grilled Chicken with melted Fresh Mozzarella and Pesto
More about SLIDER VIBES
Roman Bistro image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Roman Bistro

2104 Ardmore Blvd, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.1 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Caprese Salad$8.00
More about Roman Bistro
Bigham Tavern image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Bigham Tavern

321 Bigham Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
Takeout
Shrimp Caprese Salad$15.00
spinach, tomato, and buffalo mozzarella topped with grilled salmon and a balsamic drizzle
More about Bigham Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Pittsburgh

Wedge Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Shawarma

Muffins

Antipasto Salad

Thai Tea

Huevos Rancheros

Egg Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Pittsburgh to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

East Liberty

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Pittsburgh to explore

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (400 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston