Caprese salad in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve caprese salad
Pizza Roma
8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight
|Caprese Salad
|$12.00
Field greens topped with fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes & fresh basil. Served with a balsamic glaze with balsamic dressing
SLIDER VIBES
22 Market Square, Pittsburgh
|Grilled Chicken Caprese Salad
|$6.99
Spring Mix, Roma Tomates, Red Onion, Two Slider Sized Pieces of Grilled Chicken with melted Fresh Mozzarella and Pesto
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Roman Bistro
2104 Ardmore Blvd, Pittsburgh
|Caprese Salad
|$8.00