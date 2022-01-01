Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve carrot cake

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Jim's Tavern

255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1401 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$6.99
Momma's Carrot Cake
More about Sunny Jim's Tavern
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

929 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House

307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$4.95
More about Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
The Garden Restaurant image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Garden Restaurant

4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$3.99
More about The Garden Restaurant
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

5878 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.1 (574 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

4885 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

630 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (2398 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.00
Carrot Cake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Bigham Tavern image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Bigham Tavern

321 Bigham Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
Takeout
Carrot Cake Slice$5.00
More about Bigham Tavern

