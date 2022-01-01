Carrot cake in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve carrot cake
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunny Jim's Tavern
255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh
|Carrot Cake
|$6.99
Momma's Carrot Cake
Aladdin's Eatery
929 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh
|Carrot Cake
|$6.00
Contains Nuts.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh
|Carrot Cake
|$4.95
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Garden Restaurant
4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh
|Carrot Cake
|$3.99
Aladdin's Eatery
5878 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
|Carrot Cake
|$6.00
Contains Nuts.
Aladdin's Eatery
4885 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh
|Carrot Cake
|$6.00
Contains Nuts.
Aladdin's Eatery
630 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh
|Carrot Cake
|$6.00
|Carrot Cake
|$6.00
Contains Nuts.