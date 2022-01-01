Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve ceviche

Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel image

 

Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel - 1337 Old Freeport Rd.

1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
seafood ceviche$18.00
tako octopus, ebi shrimp, cucumber, lime
jalapeño, habanero, tomato, cilantro, chips
More about Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel - 1337 Old Freeport Rd.
Item pic

 

Tako

214 6th Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Scallop Ceviche$19.00
Peach-grapefruit aguachile, compressed peaches, cucumber, red onion, mint, cilantro, black sesame seeds, guacamole
More about Tako
Item pic

 

Totopo Cocina & Cantina

660 Washington Rd, Mount Lebanon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Ceviche$16.99
More about Totopo Cocina & Cantina

Browse other tasty dishes in Pittsburgh

Salmon Salad

Sicilian Pizza

Chicken Fried Steaks

Cucumber Salad

Lasagna

Reuben

Triple Chocolate Cake

Avocado Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Pittsburgh to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

East Liberty

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Pittsburgh to explore

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1833 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (450 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston