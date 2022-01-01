Ceviche in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve ceviche
Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel - 1337 Old Freeport Rd.
1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh
|seafood ceviche
|$18.00
tako octopus, ebi shrimp, cucumber, lime
jalapeño, habanero, tomato, cilantro, chips
More about Tako
Tako
214 6th Street, Pittsburgh
|Scallop Ceviche
|$19.00
Peach-grapefruit aguachile, compressed peaches, cucumber, red onion, mint, cilantro, black sesame seeds, guacamole