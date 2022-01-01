Chai lattes in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve chai lattes

Saxbys Pitt Cathedral of Learning image

 

Saxbys

4200 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Apple Butter Plant-Powered Overnight Oats$4.50
100% plant-powered. Gluten-free overnight oats made in-house with oat milk, organic granola, apple butter, cinnamon & pepitas.
Breakfast Sandwich$4.99
Choose your breakfast sandwich! Start with a classic fried egg & cheddar cheese sandwich and pick if you'd like to add Bacon or Sausage. Served on your choice of bagel or bread.
Matcha Latte$3.95
A creamy, three-ingredient, antioxidant-rich hot matcha latte. Made with 100% organic matcha from Matchaful NYC.
More about Saxbys
Item pic

 

Saxbys

3960 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Iced Chai Tea Latte$3.95
David Rio's signature and award winning chai (a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove), served over ice.
More about Saxbys
Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar image

SANDWICHES

Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar

7221 Church Ave, Ben Avon

Avg 4.5 (79 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte
More about Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Pittsburgh

Curry

Hummus

Greek Salad

Egg Rolls

Curry Chicken

Cannolis

Cookies

Chicken Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Pittsburgh to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Mt. Washington

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Pittsburgh to explore

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston