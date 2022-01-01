Chef salad in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve chef salad
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh
|Chef Salad
|$11.95
Ham, turkey, Swiss, and American cheese served atop fresh mixed greens with plum tomatoes, hardboiled egg, cucumbers, and croutons
Eadie's Market & Catering
500 Grant St, Pittsburgh
|Chef Salad (GF)
|$11.29
Turkey, ham, hard boiled egg, cheddar, swiss, tomato, and cucumber over iceberg mix with your choice of dressing.
Pizza Roma
8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight
|Chef Salad
Smoked ham, turkey, provolone, mozzarella, egg, tomatoes, tomatoes, cucumber and onions over a bed of iceberg & field greens. Served with 1 3oz. dressing.
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Garden Restaurant
4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh
|Chef Salad
|$10.99
The Alcove Bar & Grille
875 Greentree Rd Bld 7, Parkway Center
|Chef Salad
|$9.50
Spring mix salad, ham, turkey, hard boiled egg, grape tomato, carrot, cucumber and your choice of dressing