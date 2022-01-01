Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve chef salad

Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House

307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad$11.95
Ham, turkey, Swiss, and American cheese served atop fresh mixed greens with plum tomatoes, hardboiled egg, cucumbers, and croutons
More about Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
Item pic

 

Eadie's Market & Catering

500 Grant St, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad (GF)$11.29
Turkey, ham, hard boiled egg, cheddar, swiss, tomato, and cucumber over iceberg mix with your choice of dressing.
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
Pizza Roma image

 

Pizza Roma

8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chef Salad
Smoked ham, turkey, provolone, mozzarella, egg, tomatoes, tomatoes, cucumber and onions over a bed of iceberg & field greens. Served with 1 3oz. dressing.
More about Pizza Roma
The Garden Restaurant image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Garden Restaurant

4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$10.99
More about The Garden Restaurant
Item pic

 

The Alcove Bar & Grille

875 Greentree Rd Bld 7, Parkway Center

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chef Salad$9.50
Spring mix salad, ham, turkey, hard boiled egg, grape tomato, carrot, cucumber and your choice of dressing
More about The Alcove Bar & Grille
Cafe Raymond image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL

Cafe Raymond

2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1693 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chef Salad$12.99
Turkey, spring mix, ham, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, romaine hearts, cucumbers, red onion, hardboiled egg and ranch.
More about Cafe Raymond

Browse other tasty dishes in Pittsburgh

Cinnamon Rolls

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Beef Soup

Shawarma

Rangoon

Pancakes

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Pittsburgh to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

East Liberty

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Pittsburgh to explore

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (400 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston