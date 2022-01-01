Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken burritos in
Pittsburgh
/
Pittsburgh
/
Chicken Burritos
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve chicken burritos
Tres Amigos - Pittsburgh
4236 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
No reviews yet
Chicken Burrito
$8.25
Chicken Burrito Bowl
$8.25
More about Tres Amigos - Pittsburgh
Totopo Cocina & Cantina
660 Washington Rd, Mount Lebanon
No reviews yet
Side Chicken Burrito
$4.00
More about Totopo Cocina & Cantina
Browse other tasty dishes in Pittsburgh
Caesar Salad
Crab Cakes
Cheese Pizza
Turkey Melts
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
Salad Rolls
Kung Pao Chicken
Shrimp Scampi
Neighborhoods within Pittsburgh to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Oakland
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Shadyside
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
South Side
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Squirrel Hill
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Strip District
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Bloomfield
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
East Liberty
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More near Pittsburgh to explore
Carnegie
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Monroeville
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Gibsonia
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Bridgeville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Coraopolis
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Homestead
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Sewickley
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Allison Park
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Indiana
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Morgantown
Avg 4.2
(20 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(184 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1582 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(148 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(400 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston