Chicken fried rice in Pittsburgh

Mintt Indian Cuisine
3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$13.99
Steamed basmati rice stir-fried with
chicken, green onions and soya sauce
Asia Tea House - 4230 Forbes Ave
4230 Forbes Ave, Oakland
|Chicken Fried Rice (鸡肉炒饭)
|$12.50
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Too
5432 Walnut St, Pittsburgh
|Deluxe Chicken Fried Rice
|$14.00
green bean, carrots, broccoli, onion, chicken