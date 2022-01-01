Chicken fried rice in Pittsburgh

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mintt Indian Cuisine image

 

Mintt Indian Cuisine

3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (2612 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Rice$13.99
Steamed basmati rice stir-fried with
chicken, green onions and soya sauce
More about Mintt Indian Cuisine
Banner pic

 

Asia Tea House - 4230 Forbes Ave

4230 Forbes Ave, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fried Rice (鸡肉炒饭)$12.50
More about Asia Tea House - 4230 Forbes Ave
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Too

5432 Walnut St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (992 reviews)
Takeout
Deluxe Chicken Fried Rice$14.00
green bean, carrots, broccoli, onion, chicken
More about Sushi Too
Item pic

 

Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel - 1337 Old Freeport Rd.

1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF - chicken fried rice$15.00
napa, mushroom, bamboo, scallion, egg noodle
chicken fried rice$15.00
diced dark meat, egg, pea, carrot, onion, scallion, soy
More about Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel - 1337 Old Freeport Rd.

