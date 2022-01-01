Chicken noodles in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve chicken noodles
Mintt Indian Cuisine
3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh
|Chicken Hakka Noodles
|$13.99
Traditional fried noodles (hakka style)
cooked with chicken and soya sauce
|Mintt Special Chicken Hakka Noodles
|$14.99
Noodles with special Mintt chicken
Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys
599 Dorseyville Rd, Pittsburgh
|Chicken Noodle
|$8.00
Gussy's Bagels & Deli
3606 5th avenue, Oakland
|Cup of Chicken Noodle Soup
|$4.00
|Bowl of Chicken Noodle Soup
|$6.00
|Quart of Chicken Noodle Soup
|$12.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Too
5432 Walnut St, Pittsburgh
|Chicken Katsu Noodle Soup
|$10.00
Miso broth, lo mein and chicken katsu