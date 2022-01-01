Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Item pic

 

Mintt Indian Cuisine

3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (2612 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Hakka Noodles$13.99
Traditional fried noodles (hakka style)
cooked with chicken and soya sauce
Mintt Special Chicken Hakka Noodles$14.99
Noodles with special Mintt chicken
More about Mintt Indian Cuisine
Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys image

 

Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys

599 Dorseyville Rd, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Noodle$8.00
More about Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys
Gussy's Bagels & Deli image

 

Gussy's Bagels & Deli

3606 5th avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cup of Chicken Noodle Soup$4.00
Bowl of Chicken Noodle Soup$6.00
Quart of Chicken Noodle Soup$12.00
More about Gussy's Bagels & Deli
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Too

5432 Walnut St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (992 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Katsu Noodle Soup$10.00
Miso broth, lo mein and chicken katsu
More about Sushi Too
Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel image

 

Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel

1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF chicken noodle soup$15.00
white meat, napa, carrot, snow peas, traditional broth, rice noodle
chicken noodle soup$16.00
napa, snow peas, carrot, bean sprout
More about Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel

