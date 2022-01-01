Chicken nuggets in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve chicken nuggets
More about Sushi Too
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Too
5432 Walnut St, Pittsburgh
|Crispy Salty Fried Chicken Nugget
|$6.50
Salty breaded deep-fried chicken nuggets
More about SLIDER VIBES
SLIDER VIBES
22 Market Square, Pittsburgh
|Chicken Nugget Salad
|$6.99
|Large Chicken Nuggets
|$6.99
Homemade breaded chicken nuggets with your choice of BBQ sauce, Chipotle Ranch, Buffalo Cheese Sauce, or Beer cheese
|Small Chicken Nuggets
|$4.99
Homemade breaded chicken nuggets with your choice of BBQ sauce, Chipotle Ranch, Buffalo Cheese Sauce, or Beer cheese
More about Liberty Chick 'n' Fish - 961 Liberty Ave
Liberty Chick 'n' Fish - 961 Liberty Ave
961 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh
|Chicken Nuggets
|$7.00
All house made chicken nuggets, comes with ketchup