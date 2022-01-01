Chicken pizza in Pittsburgh

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta

3047 W Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (2475 reviews)
Takeout
LG Ultimate Chicken Pizza$22.99
MED Chicken & Spinach Pizza$18.99
XL Ultimate Chicken Pizza$24.99
More about Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta
Sly Fox Taphouse image

 

Sly Fox Taphouse

300 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$12.50
Buffalo Sauce, Pulled Chicken, 3 Cheese Blend, Tomato, Spinach & Ranch Drizzle
More about Sly Fox Taphouse
Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs image

 

Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs

183 Butler Street, Floor 1, Etna

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken and Spinach Pizza
White sauce, grilled chicken, spinach, bacon & tomatoes
More about Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs
Spak Bros. Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Spak Bros. Pizza

5107 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (976 reviews)
Takeout
XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza$20.49
Pizza cheese, grilled chicken, red onion, celery, buffalo sauce, side of ranch (x3)
LG BBQ Chicken Pizza$16.99
Pizza cheese, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, red onion, fresh cilantro, BBQ sauce, side of ranch (x2)
LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.99
Pizza cheese, grilled chicken, red onion, celery, buffalo sauce, side of ranch (x2)
More about Spak Bros. Pizza
Pizza Roma image

 

Pizza Roma

8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GF Chicken & Spinach Pizza$15.95
GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza$15.95
GF Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$15.95
More about Pizza Roma
The Garden Restaurant image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Garden Restaurant

4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 reviews)
Takeout
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.99
More about The Garden Restaurant
Dad's Pub & Grub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dad's Pub & Grub

1050 Brinton Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (316 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza$11.99
Mild wing sauce, chicken, and Italian cheeses.
LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.99
Mild wing sauce, chicken, and Italian cheeses.
More about Dad's Pub & Grub

