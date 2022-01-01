Chicken salad in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve chicken salad
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunny Jim's Tavern
255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh
|Pgh Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.09
A bed of crispy mixed greens, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions cheddar and provolone cheeses, crispy fries and tender grilled chicken breast.
|Sunny Cheese Burger
|$9.89
A huge 10oz juicy angus burger topped with aged cheddar and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of one side.
|Giant Fried Fish Sandwich
|$12.09
Our Huge 12oz cod hand battered, breaded and fried to a golden brown. Our fish has been voted Best Fish Sandwich in Pittsburgh!
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Fat Head's Saloon - Pittsburgh
1805 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|The Pittsburgh Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens with your choice of flank steak, smoked chicken or grilled chicken, sautéed peppers and onions, fries, cheddar, tomato, hard-boiled egg, cucumber and croutons.
Fig & Ash Wood Fire Kitchen
514 E Ohio St, Pittsburgh
|Smoked Chicken Salad Wrap
|$12.00
garlic herb tortilla | basil mayonnaise | pickled red onions | mixed greens | tomato | applewood bacon
Mario's Oakland Saloon
116 Oakland Ave, Pittsburgh
|Large Cheese
|$13.00
PIZZA
|Spinach And Artichoke Dip
|$9.00
|Buffalo Chicken Dip
|$9.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Industry Public House North Fayette
140 Andrew Dr, Pittsburgh
|Pretzel
|$16.00
|Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
|Filament Fries
|$7.00
Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill
144 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh
|Cheese Logs
|$11.99
|Buff Chicken Dip
|$10.99
|Reuben
|$13.99
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Garden Restaurant
4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh
|The Classic Burger
|$6.99
|Kids Chicken Planks W/ Fries
|$4.99
|10 Wings
|$11.99
The Speckled Egg
501 Grant St Suite #160, Pittsburgh
|Turmeric & Black Pepper Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Marinated Chicken, Almonds, Raisins, Celery, Onion, Lettuce, Lemon Aioli
Mario's East Side Saloon
5442 Walnut St, Shadyside
|Large Cheese
|$13.00
PIZZA
|Saloon Fries
|$9.00
|Chicken Thumbs
|$9.00
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Carl's Tavern
3386 William Penn Highway, Pittsburgh
|10 Wings
|$14.95
|Carl's Famous Fish
|$13.99
|Reuben
|$12.99
Industry Public House Lawrenceville
4305 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|Model 'T' urkey
|$15.00
|Farmed Out Burgher
|$16.00
|Arsenal Chicken Salad
|$15.00
PIZZA • GRILL
Mario's South Side Saloon
1514 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|Buffalo Chicken Dip
|$9.00
|Chicken Thumbs
|$9.00
|BYOB
|$12.00
Aladdin's Eatery
4885 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh
|Lentil
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Lentils, Swiss chard, celery, golden potatoes, and fresh garlic 4
|Spicy Cauliflower
|$6.95
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Cauliflower florets lightly fried, topped with Tahini Lemon dressing and Hot Sauce, sprinkled with special
|Fattoush
|$9.95
Vegan. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata and pita chips seasoned with za’atar, tossed with lemon juice, garlic, sumac, extra virgin olive oil, and herbs
The Alcove Bar & Grille
875 Greentree Rd Bld 7, Parkway Center
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$7.49
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato wrapped in a tortilla
Choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side
|Reuben Latke
|$9.99
Grilled corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1,000 island dressing in between two potato pancakes
|Blackened Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Spring Mix topped w/ grape tomato, onion, green peppers, blackened chicken, french fries, pepperjack cheese, ranch dressing
Aladdin's Eatery
630 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh
|Falafel
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Crispy, fried vegan patties made with ground chickpeas, fava beans, onions, and herbs, served with tomato slices and Tahini Lemon dressing
|Lentil
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Lentils, Swiss chard, celery, golden potatoes, and fresh garlic 4
|Veggie Plate
|$5.75
Vegan, Gluten-Free. Fresh assortment of carrot and celery sticks, cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, calamata olives, pickled turnips, and pickled cucumbers
Twelve Whiskey Barbecue
1222 East Carson St., Pittsburg
|Pittsburgh Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Fries, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Onions, and Croutons. Dressing of your choice.
Osteria 2350
2350 Railroad St, Pittsburgh
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
romaine, white anchovy, parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
|Spinach & Cheese Ravioli
|$18.00
house ravioli & Alfredo sauce, sautéed mushrooms, fresh basil, shallots
|Turkey & Swiss Sandwich
|$9.00
bacon, Swiss cheese, romaine, fresh tomato, mayonnaise. Comes with house-made chips.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dad's Pub & Grub
1050 Brinton Rd, Pittsburgh
|Cheesesteak
|$11.99
Shaved sirloin with mushrooms, onions, peppers and provolone. Also available in a tasty chicken version.
|Chicken Planks
|$8.99
Crispy, battered, fresh chicken tossed in mild sauce and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
|Jumbo Fish Sandwich
|$10.99
Panko breaded cod, served on a bakery fresh roll.
Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville
5147 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|French Dip
|$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
|Turkey Cobb Wrap
|$12.00
shaved turkey / bacon / avocado / romaine / tomato / smoked cheddar / chipotle aioli
|Nachooooo!!!!!
|$8.50
beer cheese / pico / pickled jalapenos / roasted black bean dip / smoked cheddar / sour cream
Dive Bar and Grille - South Side
2132 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|French Dip
|$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
|Reuben Egg Rolls
|$11.00
corned beef / swiss / sauerkraut / 1000 island
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.50
fried or grilled chicken / bacon / tomato / red onion / romaine / parmesan / caesar
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL
Cafe Raymond
2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.99
Grilled chicken, romaine hearts, parmesan cheese, croutons, roasted tomatoes and red onion. Served with caesar dressing on the side.
|Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes
|$9.99
Two of our famous blueberry ricotta pancakes topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream and served with a side of local maple syrup.
|Omelet
|$9.99
Build your own omelet with up to three fresh ingredients. Served with our roasted potatoes.
Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square
607 S Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh
|French Dip
|$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
|Bacon Gouda Burger
|$14.00
lettuce / tomato / smoked gouda / bacon / grilled onions / 'bama sauce
|Hometown Salad
|$16.00
mixed greens / hanger steak or grilled chicken / tomato / red onion / smoked cheddar / fresh cut fries