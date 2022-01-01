Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Fig & Ash Wood Fire Kitchen image

 

Fig & Ash Wood Fire Kitchen

514 E Ohio St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Chicken Salad Wrap$12.00
garlic herb tortilla | basil mayonnaise | pickled red onions | mixed greens | tomato | applewood bacon
More about Fig & Ash Wood Fire Kitchen
Industry Public House North Fayette image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Industry Public House North Fayette

140 Andrew Dr, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.7 (478 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
More about Industry Public House North Fayette
Mario's East Side Saloon image

 

Mario's East Side Saloon

5442 Walnut St, Shadyside

No reviews yet
Takeout
PGH Chicken Salad WRAP$10.00
More about Mario's East Side Saloon
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

New York Super Subs - Fox Chapel

1122 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.65
Homemade chicken salad with lettuce & tomato.
More about New York Super Subs - Fox Chapel
Industry Public House Lawrenceville image

 

Industry Public House Lawrenceville

4305 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
More about Industry Public House Lawrenceville
The Alcove Bar & Grille image

 

The Alcove Bar & Grille

875 Greentree Rd Bld 7, Parkway Center

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
Homemade chicken salad, lettuce, tomato served on a brioche bun
More about The Alcove Bar & Grille
Item pic

 

New York Super Subs

1827 Murry ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.95
Homemade chicken salad with lettuce & tomato.
More about New York Super Subs

Browse other tasty dishes in Pittsburgh

Chicken Caesar Salad

Pies

Chips And Salsa

Veggie Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Beef Salad

Eggplant Parm

Thai Tea

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Pittsburgh to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

East Liberty

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Pittsburgh to explore

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (400 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston