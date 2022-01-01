Chicken salad sandwiches in Pittsburgh
Fig & Ash Wood Fire Kitchen
514 E Ohio St, Pittsburgh
|Smoked Chicken Salad Wrap
|$12.00
garlic herb tortilla | basil mayonnaise | pickled red onions | mixed greens | tomato | applewood bacon
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Industry Public House North Fayette
140 Andrew Dr, Pittsburgh
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Mario's East Side Saloon
5442 Walnut St, Shadyside
|PGH Chicken Salad WRAP
|$10.00
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
New York Super Subs - Fox Chapel
1122 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.65
Homemade chicken salad with lettuce & tomato.
Industry Public House Lawrenceville
4305 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
The Alcove Bar & Grille
875 Greentree Rd Bld 7, Parkway Center
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
Homemade chicken salad, lettuce, tomato served on a brioche bun