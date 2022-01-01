Chicken sandwiches in Pittsburgh
Cinderlands Warehouse
2601 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh
|Skydog - 16oz 4pack
|$16.00
Hazy IPA brewed with Citra, Mosaic, and Simcoe hops. 6.8% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. No exceptions.
|Tracks Again - 16oz 4pack
|$12.00
Our house unfiltered pilsner brewed with German pilsner malt and noble hops 5.2% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. No exceptions.
|Smashed Wagyu Burger
|$16.00
Griddled Onion / Dijonnaise / American Cheese / Bread & Butter Pickles / Martin's Potato Roll || ALLERGENS: Gluten/Dairy
Southern Tier Pittsburgh
316 N Shore Drive, Pittsburgh
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$13.00
2X bbq sauce, pickled jalapeno slaw, potato bun
|Cheesesteak*
|$14.00
Sauteed Onions, IPA Cheese Sauce on and Italian Hoagie.
|Pretzel
|$9.00
Made fresh daily and served with IPA Cheese Sauce and our signature Pale Ale Mustard.
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Bigham Tavern
321 Bigham Street, Pittsburgh
|Chicken Sandwich
|$8.95
Choose grilled or hand breaded fried chicken with lettuce and tomato on a Kaiser bun
Walters
4501 Butler St, Lawrenceville
|6 Smoked Wings
|$8.00
6 Wings with your choice of sauce! Amazing!
|Coleslaw 12oz
|$6.00
|Collard Greens 12oz
|$6.00
Mario's East Side Saloon
5442 Walnut St, Shadyside
|Large Cheese
|$13.00
PIZZA
|Saloon Fries
|$9.00
|Chicken Thumbs
|$9.00
PIZZA • GRILL
Mario's South Side Saloon
1514 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|Buffalo Chicken Dip
|$9.00
|Chicken Thumbs
|$9.00
|BYOB
|$12.00
SANDWICHES
Ineffable Cà Phê
3920 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
|Banh Mi Dau Hu (Tofu SANDWICH)
|$9.75
|Pho Ga (Chicken Soup)
|$12.75
|Banh Mi Thit Kho (Braised Pork Belly SANDWICH)
|$10.25
Hop Farm Brewing Company
5601 Butler St, Pittsburgh
|Hop Farm Burger
|$14.50
Smash style burger with 2 patties,
Cheese, Grilled Onions,
Hop Farm sauce
( Comes with Chips )
|Nachos
|$15.00
Cheese sauce, ground beef,
pico de gallo, sour cream,
fresh jalapeño
|Sliders Trio
|$13.50
Hop farm burger, Taco burger,
pulled pork. Served with house chips
Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville
5147 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|French Dip
|$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
|Turkey Cobb Wrap
|$12.00
shaved turkey / bacon / avocado / romaine / tomato / smoked cheddar / chipotle aioli
|Nachooooo!!!!!
|$8.50
beer cheese / pico / pickled jalapenos / roasted black bean dip / smoked cheddar / sour cream
Dive Bar and Grille - South Side
2132 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|French Dip
|$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
|Reuben Egg Rolls
|$11.00
corned beef / swiss / sauerkraut / 1000 island
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.50
fried or grilled chicken / bacon / tomato / red onion / romaine / parmesan / caesar
Moonlit Burgers
1426 Potomac Ave, Pittsburgh
|Moon Bird Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
crispy pickle brined tenders, Smashburgh hot sauce, jalapeno cilantro slaw, Martin's "Big Marty's" sesame roll
Willow Station
3841 Willow Ave., Castle Shannon
|Wings
|$12.00
1lb of Whole Wings, served with celery
|Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Grilled or Crispy.
With Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion and your choice of side.
|Rachel
|$11.00
turkey, cole slaw, 1000 island and swiss cheese on marble rye
Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square
607 S Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh
|French Dip
|$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
|Bacon Gouda Burger
|$14.00
lettuce / tomato / smoked gouda / bacon / grilled onions / 'bama sauce
|Hometown Salad
|$16.00
mixed greens / hanger steak or grilled chicken / tomato / red onion / smoked cheddar / fresh cut fries