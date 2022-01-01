Chicken sandwiches in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Cinderlands Warehouse image

 

Cinderlands Warehouse

2601 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (382 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Skydog - 16oz 4pack$16.00
Hazy IPA brewed with Citra, Mosaic, and Simcoe hops. 6.8% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. No exceptions.
Tracks Again - 16oz 4pack$12.00
Our house unfiltered pilsner brewed with German pilsner malt and noble hops 5.2% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. No exceptions.
Smashed Wagyu Burger$16.00
Griddled Onion / Dijonnaise / American Cheese / Bread & Butter Pickles / Martin's Potato Roll || ALLERGENS: Gluten/Dairy
More about Cinderlands Warehouse
Southern Tier Pittsburgh image

 

Southern Tier Pittsburgh

316 N Shore Drive, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
2X bbq sauce, pickled jalapeno slaw, potato bun
Cheesesteak*$14.00
Sauteed Onions, IPA Cheese Sauce on and Italian Hoagie.
Pretzel$9.00
Made fresh daily and served with IPA Cheese Sauce and our signature Pale Ale Mustard.
More about Southern Tier Pittsburgh
Bigham Tavern image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Bigham Tavern

321 Bigham Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$8.95
Choose grilled or hand breaded fried chicken with lettuce and tomato on a Kaiser bun
More about Bigham Tavern
Forbes Tavern image

 

Forbes Tavern

310 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$13.00
More about Forbes Tavern
Walters image

 

Walters

4501 Butler St, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
Takeout
6 Smoked Wings$8.00
6 Wings with your choice of sauce! Amazing!
Coleslaw 12oz$6.00
Collard Greens 12oz$6.00
More about Walters
Mario's East Side Saloon image

 

Mario's East Side Saloon

5442 Walnut St, Shadyside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Cheese$13.00
PIZZA
Saloon Fries$9.00
Chicken Thumbs$9.00
More about Mario's East Side Saloon
Mario's South Side Saloon image

PIZZA • GRILL

Mario's South Side Saloon

1514 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1353 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Dip$9.00
Chicken Thumbs$9.00
BYOB$12.00
More about Mario's South Side Saloon
Ineffable Cà Phê image

SANDWICHES

Ineffable Cà Phê

3920 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (565 reviews)
Takeout
Banh Mi Dau Hu (Tofu SANDWICH)$9.75
Pho Ga (Chicken Soup)$12.75
Banh Mi Thit Kho (Braised Pork Belly SANDWICH)$10.25
More about Ineffable Cà Phê
Hop Farm Brewing Company image

 

Hop Farm Brewing Company

5601 Butler St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (247 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hop Farm Burger$14.50
Smash style burger with 2 patties,
Cheese, Grilled Onions,
Hop Farm sauce
( Comes with Chips )
Nachos$15.00
Cheese sauce, ground beef,
pico de gallo, sour cream,
fresh jalapeño
Sliders Trio$13.50
Hop farm burger, Taco burger,
pulled pork. Served with house chips
More about Hop Farm Brewing Company
Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville image

 

Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville

5147 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Dip$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
Turkey Cobb Wrap$12.00
shaved turkey / bacon / avocado / romaine / tomato / smoked cheddar / chipotle aioli
Nachooooo!!!!!$8.50
beer cheese / pico / pickled jalapenos / roasted black bean dip / smoked cheddar / sour cream
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville
Dive Bar and Grille - South Side image

 

Dive Bar and Grille - South Side

2132 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Dip$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
Reuben Egg Rolls$11.00
corned beef / swiss / sauerkraut / 1000 island
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.50
fried or grilled chicken / bacon / tomato / red onion / romaine / parmesan / caesar
More about Dive Bar and Grille - South Side
Moonlit Burgers image

 

Moonlit Burgers

1426 Potomac Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Moon Bird Chicken Sandwich$9.00
crispy pickle brined tenders, Smashburgh hot sauce, jalapeno cilantro slaw, Martin's "Big Marty's" sesame roll
More about Moonlit Burgers
Restaurant banner

 

Willow Station

3841 Willow Ave., Castle Shannon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wings$12.00
1lb of Whole Wings, served with celery
Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Grilled or Crispy.
With Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion and your choice of side.
Rachel$11.00
turkey, cole slaw, 1000 island and swiss cheese on marble rye
More about Willow Station
Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square image

 

Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square

607 S Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Dip$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
Bacon Gouda Burger$14.00
lettuce / tomato / smoked gouda / bacon / grilled onions / 'bama sauce
Hometown Salad$16.00
mixed greens / hanger steak or grilled chicken / tomato / red onion / smoked cheddar / fresh cut fries
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square

