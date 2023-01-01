Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tikka in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve chicken tikka

Masala House Indian Bistro - 5102 Baum blvd

5102 Baum blvd, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Kabob$17.00
Chicken breast marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, lemon and fresh ground spices, grilled in a clay, tandoor oven
More about Masala House Indian Bistro - 5102 Baum blvd
Mintt Indian Cuisine

3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (2612 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tandoori Chicken Tikka$14.99
Boneless chicken breast cubes marinated with fresh herbs and mild spices then slowly roasted in a clay oven.
Chicken Tikka Salad$7.99
Chicken tikka slices, spinach, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and dressing
Chicken Tikka Masala$14.99
Tandoor roasted boneless chicken pieces
cooked in a rich creamy sauce
More about Mintt Indian Cuisine
Rosewater Middle Eastern Grill

808 liberty ave, pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tikka$5.98
More about Rosewater Middle Eastern Grill
Salem's Market & Grill

2923 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tikka Masala A La Carte$7.99
Boneless chicken breast roasted in mild tikka spices then sauteed in a tomato cream sauce
Chicken Tikka Masala$89.99
Boneless chicken breast roasted in a mild tikka spices then sauted in a tomato cream sauce
Chicken Tikka Masala Rice Meal$14.99
Boneless chicken breast roasted in mild tikka spices then sauteed in a tomato cream sauce
More about Salem's Market & Grill

