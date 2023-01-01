Chicken tikka in Pittsburgh
Masala House Indian Bistro - 5102 Baum blvd
5102 Baum blvd, Pittsburgh
|Chicken Tikka Kabob
|$17.00
Chicken breast marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, lemon and fresh ground spices, grilled in a clay, tandoor oven
Mintt Indian Cuisine
3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh
|Tandoori Chicken Tikka
|$14.99
Boneless chicken breast cubes marinated with fresh herbs and mild spices then slowly roasted in a clay oven.
|Chicken Tikka Salad
|$7.99
Chicken tikka slices, spinach, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and dressing
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$14.99
Tandoor roasted boneless chicken pieces
cooked in a rich creamy sauce
Rosewater Middle Eastern Grill
808 liberty ave, pittsburgh
|Chicken Tikka
|$5.98
Salem's Market & Grill
2923 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
|Chicken Tikka Masala A La Carte
|$7.99
Boneless chicken breast roasted in mild tikka spices then sauteed in a tomato cream sauce
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$89.99
Boneless chicken breast roasted in a mild tikka spices then sauted in a tomato cream sauce
|Chicken Tikka Masala Rice Meal
|$14.99
Boneless chicken breast roasted in mild tikka spices then sauteed in a tomato cream sauce