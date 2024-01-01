Chicken tikka masala in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve chicken tikka masala
Masala House Indian Bistro - 5102 Baum blvd
5102 Baum blvd, Pittsburgh
|Tikka Masala chicken
|$150.00
Delicious, creamy, tomato-based recipe simmered with a blend of bold spices and fenugreek.
Mintt Indian Cuisine
3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$14.99
Tandoor roasted boneless chicken pieces
cooked in a rich creamy sauce
Salem's Market & Grill
2923 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
|Chicken Tikka Masala Small Meal
|$9.49
Boneless chicken breast roasted in mild tikka spices then sauteed in a tomato cream sauce
|Chicken Tikka Masala A La Carte
|$7.99
Boneless chicken breast roasted in mild tikka spices then sauteed in a tomato cream sauce