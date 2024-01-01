Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tikka masala in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve chicken tikka masala

Item pic

 

Masala House Indian Bistro - 5102 Baum blvd

5102 Baum blvd, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tikka Masala chicken$150.00
Delicious, creamy, tomato-based recipe simmered with a blend of bold spices and fenugreek.
More about Masala House Indian Bistro - 5102 Baum blvd
Item pic

 

Mintt Indian Cuisine

3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tikka Masala$14.99
Tandoor roasted boneless chicken pieces
cooked in a rich creamy sauce
More about Mintt Indian Cuisine
Item pic

 

Salem's Market & Grill

2923 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tikka Masala Small Meal$9.49
Boneless chicken breast roasted in mild tikka spices then sauteed in a tomato cream sauce
Chicken Tikka Masala A La Carte$7.99
Boneless chicken breast roasted in mild tikka spices then sauteed in a tomato cream sauce
More about Salem's Market & Grill

