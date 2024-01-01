Chile relleno in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve chile relleno
La Palapa, Mezcal & Cocina
2224 East Carson Street, Pittsburgh
|CHILES RELLENOS CON QUESO Y ESPINACA
|$14.95
A flavorful Mexico City classic – poblano peppers stuffed with spinach and cheese, topped with our home-made green and mole sauce.
North Shore Tavern - 120 Federal Street
120 Federal Street, Pittsburgh
|Chile Relleno Wrap
|$15.00
With ground chorizo, corn, roasted poblanos, corn, roasted tomatoes, rice and salsa
Tepache Mexican Kitchen & Bar - Fox Chapel
1374 Freeport Road, Pittsburgh
|Side Chile Relleno 1
|$7.00
|Chiles Rellenos
|$16.00
A classic. Two poblano peppers roasted, stuffed with queso Chihuahua, dipped and seared in light egg batter, and drizzled with roasted tomato and guajillo salsa. Served with pinto beans and Mexican rice
Mike's Beer Bar - 110 Federal Street
110 Federal Street, Pittsburgh
|Chile Relleno Wrap
|$15.00
With ground chorizo, corn, roasted poblanos, corn, roasted tomatoes, rice and salsa