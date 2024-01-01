Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve chile relleno

La Palapa, Mezcal & Cocina

2224 East Carson Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHILES RELLENOS CON QUESO Y ESPINACA$14.95
A flavorful Mexico City classic – poblano peppers stuffed with spinach and cheese, topped with our home-made green and mole sauce.
More about La Palapa, Mezcal & Cocina
North Shore Tavern - 120 Federal Street

120 Federal Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chile Relleno Wrap$15.00
With ground chorizo, corn, roasted poblanos, corn, roasted tomatoes, rice and salsa
More about North Shore Tavern - 120 Federal Street
Tepache Mexican Kitchen & Bar - Fox Chapel

1374 Freeport Road, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Chile Relleno 1$7.00
Chiles Rellenos$16.00
A classic. Two poblano peppers roasted, stuffed with queso Chihuahua, dipped and seared in light egg batter, and drizzled with roasted tomato and guajillo salsa. Served with pinto beans and Mexican rice
More about Tepache Mexican Kitchen & Bar - Fox Chapel
Mike's Beer Bar - 110 Federal Street

110 Federal Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chile Relleno Wrap$15.00
With ground chorizo, corn, roasted poblanos, corn, roasted tomatoes, rice and salsa
More about Mike's Beer Bar - 110 Federal Street
Las Velas - 21 Market Street

21 Market Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Chiles Rellenos$22.00
More about Las Velas - 21 Market Street

