Chili in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve chili
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunny Jim's Tavern
255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh
|Chili
|$4.99
Homemade chili with beans meat and all the goodies.
Sly Fox Taphouse
300 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Chili
|$6.00
House-made Chili Topped with Cheddar, Sour Cream, & Green Onion
Aladdin's Eatery
929 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh
|Len-Chili
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Half lentil, half chili
|Chili
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Red kidney beans, fresh vegetables, and tomatoes; mildly spicy
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Lock & Dam Dog Shop
7331 Butler St, Pittsburgh
|Chili-Cheese Dog
|$4.50
Classic dog topped with our house made chili and cheese sauce
|Chili-Cheese Fries
|Chili Fries
|$4.50
Mintt Indian Cuisine
3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh
|Chili Paneer (Gravy)
|$12.99
Deep-fried battered Indian cheese cubes
tossed with green chili, ginger and garlic
|Chili Chicken
|$9.99
Deep-fried boneless chicken tossed with onions, green peppers, ginger and garlic, garnished with green onions
|Chili Naan
|$3.99
Leavened homemade bread baked in a clay oven with garlic, Green Chillies, cilantro and butter
Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs
183 Butler Street, Floor 1, Etna
|Chili
|$5.00
Chili - 12 ounce bowl
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Industry Public House North Fayette
140 Andrew Dr, Pittsburgh
|Chili Oil
|Catalyst Chili
Allegro Hearth Bakery
2034 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh
|Chickpea Chili - 24 oz
|$8.95
Allegro's take on chili - chickpeas, kidney beans, tomato, green bell peppers, celery, onion, garlic, spices, and olive oil. Spicy!
|Chili Fig Spread
|$5.50
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Maxwell's Pizza
600 Lincoln Ave, Bellevue
|Bowl of Cactus Chili
|$5.99
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$10.99
|Chili Cheese Nachos
|$10.99
Tako
122 Bakery Square Blvd, Pittsburgh
|Chili con Queso
|$10.00
chihuahua cheese, jack cheese, poblano, jalapeno, tomato, scallion, cilantro
optional: add spicy chorizo for that extra zing
served with house fried chips
Aladdin's Eatery
5878 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
|Len-Chili
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Half lentil, half chili
|Chili
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Red kidney beans, fresh vegetables, and tomatoes; mildly spicy
Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel
1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh
|chili pepper chicken
|$22.00
sautéed dark meat, red & green pepper, onion, ginger, garlic, chili pepper
|GF sweet chili prawns
|$28.00
onion, scallion, lettuce cup, sweet chili sauce
|sweet chili prawns
|$30.00
onion, scallion, lettuce cup, sweet chili sauce
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Carl's Tavern
3386 William Penn Highway, Pittsburgh
|Russ' Chili
|$4.99
|Chili Pasta
|$10.99
Industry Public House Lawrenceville
4305 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|Catalyst Chili
Aladdin's Eatery
4885 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh
|Len-Chili
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Half lentil, half chili
|Chili
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Red kidney beans, fresh vegetables, and tomatoes; mildly spicy
Aladdin's Eatery
630 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh
|Len-Chili
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Half lentil, half chili
|Chili
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Red kidney beans, fresh vegetables, and tomatoes; mildly spicy
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dad's Pub & Grub
1050 Brinton Rd, Pittsburgh
|QT Spicy Chili
|$11.99
|LG Chili Cheese Fries
|$10.99
|CUP Spicy Chili
|$3.99
Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery
5846 Forbes Ave (2nd FL), Pittsburgh
|Side of Fresh Chili
|$1.00
Moonlit Burgers
1426 Potomac Ave, Pittsburgh
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$9.00
shoestring fries, cheese sauce, pickled jalapenos
|Moonlit Chili
|$6.00
onion, cheddar, ranch, puffed spaghetti
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Bigham Tavern
321 Bigham Street, Pittsburgh
|Chili with Cornbread
|$6.00
Loaded with beefy, beany goodness and a side of cornbread