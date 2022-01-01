Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Jim's Tavern

255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1401 reviews)
Takeout
Chili$4.99
Homemade chili with beans meat and all the goodies.
More about Sunny Jim's Tavern
Sly Fox Taphouse image

 

Sly Fox Taphouse

300 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili$6.00
House-made Chili Topped with Cheddar, Sour Cream, & Green Onion
More about Sly Fox Taphouse
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

929 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Len-Chili $5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Half lentil, half chili
Chili$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Red kidney beans, fresh vegetables, and tomatoes; mildly spicy
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Lock & Dam Dog Shop

7331 Butler St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (52 reviews)
Takeout
Chili-Cheese Dog$4.50
Classic dog topped with our house made chili and cheese sauce
Chili-Cheese Fries
Chili Fries$4.50
More about Lock & Dam Dog Shop
Item pic

 

Mintt Indian Cuisine

3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (2612 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Paneer (Gravy)$12.99
Deep-fried battered Indian cheese cubes
tossed with green chili, ginger and garlic
Chili Chicken$9.99
Deep-fried boneless chicken tossed with onions, green peppers, ginger and garlic, garnished with green onions
Chili Naan$3.99
Leavened homemade bread baked in a clay oven with garlic, Green Chillies, cilantro and butter
More about Mintt Indian Cuisine
Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs image

 

Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs

183 Butler Street, Floor 1, Etna

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili$5.00
Chili - 12 ounce bowl
More about Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs
Industry Public House North Fayette image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Industry Public House North Fayette

140 Andrew Dr, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.7 (478 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Oil
Catalyst Chili
More about Industry Public House North Fayette
Allegro Hearth Bakery image

 

Allegro Hearth Bakery

2034 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (136 reviews)
Takeout
Chickpea Chili - 24 oz$8.95
Allegro's take on chili - chickpeas, kidney beans, tomato, green bell peppers, celery, onion, garlic, spices, and olive oil. Spicy!
Chili Fig Spread$5.50
More about Allegro Hearth Bakery
Rear End Gastropub & Garage image

 

Rear End Gastropub & Garage

399 Butler St, Etna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili$4.00
More about Rear End Gastropub & Garage
Maxwell's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Maxwell's Pizza

600 Lincoln Ave, Bellevue

Avg 4.5 (240 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl of Cactus Chili$5.99
Chili Cheese Fries$10.99
Chili Cheese Nachos$10.99
More about Maxwell's Pizza
Chili con Queso image

 

Tako

122 Bakery Square Blvd, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili con Queso$10.00
chihuahua cheese, jack cheese, poblano, jalapeno, tomato, scallion, cilantro
optional: add spicy chorizo for that extra zing
served with house fried chips
More about Tako
Item pic

 

Square Cafe

134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.8 (726 reviews)
Takeout
Square Chili$7.00
VGN/GF
More about Square Cafe
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

5878 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.1 (574 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Len-Chili $5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Half lentil, half chili
Chili$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Red kidney beans, fresh vegetables, and tomatoes; mildly spicy
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Item pic

 

Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel

1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
chili pepper chicken$22.00
sautéed dark meat, red & green pepper, onion, ginger, garlic, chili pepper
GF sweet chili prawns$28.00
onion, scallion, lettuce cup, sweet chili sauce
sweet chili prawns$30.00
onion, scallion, lettuce cup, sweet chili sauce
More about Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel
Carl's Tavern image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Carl's Tavern

3386 William Penn Highway, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.8 (317 reviews)
Takeout
Russ' Chili$4.99
Chili Pasta$10.99
More about Carl's Tavern
Industry Public House Lawrenceville image

 

Industry Public House Lawrenceville

4305 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Catalyst Chili
More about Industry Public House Lawrenceville
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

4885 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Len-Chili $5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Half lentil, half chili
Chili$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Red kidney beans, fresh vegetables, and tomatoes; mildly spicy
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Ineffable Cà Phê image

SANDWICHES

Ineffable Cà Phê

3920 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (565 reviews)
Takeout
Chili$3.75
More about Ineffable Cà Phê
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

630 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (2398 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Len-Chili $5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Half lentil, half chili
Chili$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Red kidney beans, fresh vegetables, and tomatoes; mildly spicy
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Dad's Pub & Grub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dad's Pub & Grub

1050 Brinton Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (316 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
QT Spicy Chili$11.99
LG Chili Cheese Fries$10.99
CUP Spicy Chili$3.99
More about Dad's Pub & Grub
Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery image

 

Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery

5846 Forbes Ave (2nd FL), Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Fresh Chili$1.00
More about Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery
My Goodness image

 

Square One

1137 South Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Chili$7.00
More about Square One
Moonlit Burgers image

 

Moonlit Burgers

1426 Potomac Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$9.00
shoestring fries, cheese sauce, pickled jalapenos
Moonlit Chili$6.00
onion, cheddar, ranch, puffed spaghetti
More about Moonlit Burgers
Bigham Tavern image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Bigham Tavern

321 Bigham Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
Takeout
Chili with Cornbread$6.00
Loaded with beefy, beany goodness and a side of cornbread
More about Bigham Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

Willow Station

3841 Willow Ave., Castle Shannon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cup Chili$5.00
More about Willow Station

