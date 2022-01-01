Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House

307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Outrage Cake$4.95
More about Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
Eadie's Market & Catering image

 

Eadie's Market & Catering

500 Grant St, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake / Chocolate Frosting$3.69
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
Nobby’s Pizzeria image

PIZZA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Nobby’s Pizzeria

373 Vanadium Rd, pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cake Pops- Chocolate Chip$2.00
More about Nobby’s Pizzeria
Pizza Roma image

 

Pizza Roma

8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Mousse Cake$6.75
Triple Chocolate Cake$6.75
More about Pizza Roma
Silk Elephant image

TAPAS

Silk Elephant

1712 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Lava Cake$7.00
More about Silk Elephant
Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room image

PIZZA • GRILL

Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room

139 7th St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1642 reviews)
Takeout
Emily's Chocolate Cake (GF)$10.00
Flourless dark chocolate cake with mixed berry compote and fresh whipped cream
More about Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room
Ineffable Cà Phê image

SANDWICHES

Ineffable Cà Phê

3920 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (565 reviews)
Takeout
Winter Toast (Roasted Almond, Chocolate Mousse, Rum Cake)$16.74
More about Ineffable Cà Phê
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

630 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (2398 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Nightfall Cake$6.00
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Item pic

 

New York Super Subs

1827 Murry ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Triple Chocolate Cake$5.25
Dense chocolate cake with silky dark chocolate icing.
More about New York Super Subs
Item pic

 

Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant

219 Fourth Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate. Lovin Spoon Cake$6.99
More about Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant
Point Brugge Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Point Brugge Cafe

401 Hastings Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (2236 reviews)
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about Point Brugge Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Pittsburgh

Tiramisu

Tropical Smoothies

Sweet And Sour Chicken

Cheesecake

Turkey Reuben

Nachos

Grilled Steaks

Chicken Burritos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Pittsburgh to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

East Liberty

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Pittsburgh to explore

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (400 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston